Like we can understand “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.”

Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs & Social Development in Ogun State, Hon. Mrs Efuwape Funmilayo through her NGO, Faeco Educational Foundation is organising a two months free and intensive coaching classes for the intending students that are about to sit for the General Certificate of Education Examination (GCE 2021) in Sagamu Local Government.

The Commissioner who has implore parents to give their children this unique opportunity to participate in the free tutorial classes so that they can be fully prepared for the upcoming examination and also come out with an enhancing degree and certificate.

This uncommon woman, known for her generousity, that Education is one thing no one can take away from you, presented materials to the students on 18th of October, 2021 at Ogijo Community High School and was graced by eminent personalities such as the Immediate Past SLG of Sagamu Local Government(Prince Kolapo Alaba Adenuga), Hon Dayo Omitaomu(Board Member, Ogun State Housing Committee), Hon Lateef Pedro (APC WARD10 Chairman), Alhaja Abolore Owolewa(Alhaja Chicago), Asiwaju Oloko O Saheed(National Deputy-Secretary APCNYN), as well as enlighten the students on the importance of learning and ensuring all what they have learnt are put into practice at the forthcoming examination. She when further to motivate the student by her promise to give best students after the GCE free JAMB FORMS.

Her softspot commitment towards ensuring a free society and ensure that the age-long Female Genital Mutilation and the girlchilbecome a thing of the past in the state.

The Commissioner, Ministry Of Women Affairs And Social Development, Hon. Mrs Funmilayo Efuwape made this known during the celebration of the International Day On Zero Tolerance For Female Genital Mutilation(FGM), held at Yewa South Local Government Secretariat, Ilaro.,

She aware that girls who undergo Female Genital Mutilation face short-term complications, severe pains, shock, excessive bleeding, infections as well as long term consequence for their sexual and reproductive health and mental health.

She enjoined everyone especially the youths to explore all the power within their capacity (social media inclusive) to end the illegal act, just as they have been identified as a powerful tool towards fighting against every unjust in the world.

While urging for the support from the Traditional Rulers, Religion Leaders, Opinion Leaders as well as Non- Governmental Organizations to help spread the need to end this erroneous violence against women as every women have the right to enjoy their sexual activities.

Her heart is Exquisite! She s genuine, loving, kind, compassionate, and generous, impactful as the sun when it comes as when it leaves.” On the value of those exceptional people we were privileged to meet inspiring soul is what she is! She is joy, she is light, she is LOVE.

It’s worth to note that Hon funmilayo Efuwape sponsored the free form for the first edition of Fashion and music stars made in Sagamu just to give back to the society.