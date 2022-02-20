By Christy Anyanwu

For decades, Black History Month has been celebrated in February by people of African descent, to highlight the achievements of Blacks across the globe and to understand the impact of slavery and systemic racism which still persists in organizations, with a view to create change.

To mark this year’s event, a fashion show tagged SOTA DIVERSE Spring/Summer Collection by Nigerian designers, who drew inspiration from the beauty of African culture with keen detail from ancient artifacts from the Benin Kingdom and Ekiti.

The show featured couture for men, women in sensual, trendy, urban, stylish and versatile designs, all of which make strong fashion statements.

According to the Creative Director of the brand, Mrs Folashade Balogun, SOTA DIVERSE consists of MADIBA named after the great Nelson Mandela and IMANI meaning Faith or belief.

The show had in attendance dignitaries and notable Nigerians including Nigeria’s Minister for Mines and Steel Development- Dr Uchechukwu Ugah, Christine Ibori, HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Lisa Masillon, Kendra Miller and other stylish guests.