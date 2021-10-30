Last weekend, Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest publicly accused Big Brother Naija Season 6 star, Maria Chike, of snatching his sister’s husband and threatening her life.

In a series of posts on Instagram, he told Nigerian wives to “stay woke” because “girls like Maria are on the prowl, snatching husbands.”

He claimed that Maria is dating his sister’s husband Kelvin Anene and that she went as far as sending his married sister threats to leave her husband alone for her.

Cubana Chief Priest later shared a video of Maria and a man he claims is his sister’s husband, Kevin, together in a bar. Kevin is seen covering his face in the video.

He then addressed his sister’s husband, Kevin, telling him that he’s covering his face in the video where he’s with Maria because of shame. He threatened to take action if anything happens to his sister.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He also told Kevin: “All of us dey street. You no carry woman pass anybody but we never make home miserable for our woman to the point a side chic calls your wife to threaten her life.”

Cubana Chief Priest later posted a divorce petition of his sister, Maryanne Onyinyechi Obi Anene filed in Aba, at an Abia High Court on 23 September.

He said his sister gave up on her marriage after finding out that her husband Kelvin sponsored Maria’s Big Brother Naija movement. He added that when his sister went to Dubai to see her husband who doesn’t pick her calls anymore, Maria opened the door for her putting on her husband’s T-shirt.

Since Cubana Chief Priest knew that his sister’s marriage to Kelvin is over, why did he call out Maria? Did he do it so that sanctimonious Nigerians can feast on her, call her names and threaten her too? Why was he angry that his brother-in-law was having an affair with Maria since all of them dey street according to his post?

Whenever the issue of cheating husbands and side chics dominate different social media platforms, I see so many people claiming that karma is paying married women back for dating other women’s husbands while they were single.

I laugh at this narrative because it is very flawed. This narrative has been pushed for years by men who we know never take responsibility for their irresponsible actions and upheld by women who believe that karma deals with women only.

I have some questions. What about the women who got married as virgins? How come their husbands are cheating with everything in skirt, trousers and bum shorts? Are they paying for their sins too? What did they do wrong that karma is paying them back for through their philandering husbands actions?

What about women who never dated married men before they got married? How come their husbands are hurting them by changing side chics like they change their dirty boxers? There are ladies who are godly and principled that they won’t touch married men with a long pole. Some of these ladies got married to cheating men, is this karma too?

How is karma dealing with these married men who cheated on their wives with single ladies? Is this karma gender selective that it visits only women and allow the men who keep breaking their marriage vows go scot free? Why is karma not paying cheating married men back for hurting their wives and breaking their marriage vows?

All this nonsense talk about karma visiting married women because they dated married men when they were single is a ploy to divert attention from the real culprits…men. Men are the ones breaking their homes and running after different women. Men are the ones who go after single ladies and even teenage girls to have sex with.

Some of these married men are good liars. Their lies can raise the dead. They lie to different women just to have a fling with them. Some claim their wives are dead just to sleep with other women. Others claim they are divorced just to shag other women yet it is the side chics that are being called names instead of the real culprits.

On different social media platforms, men and women are calling side chics husband snatchers and home breakers but they are silent about the men who go after these chics in the first place. They tell you that these single ladies should have said no to these married men’s advances. Funny lots.

Married Men who cheat on their wives do so because they want to. They spin all kinds of lies, woo these ladies, buy them expensive gifts, take them to exquisite places, pay for their lifestyle just to get them to say yes yet people excuse their irresponsible behaviour and ask why single ladies don’t say no to them.

We should put the responsibility of fidelity in marriages on men and stop asking strangers to do it for them. If one lady says no, the other one might say yes but the problem still remains which is the man who is married but is seeking out other women and having sex with them.

No single lady destroys a home without the consent of the man. If a man didn’t step out to seek out other women, his marriage won’t be in shambles. And no woman steals a man because he’s not an inanimate object. These talks about snatching husbands is funny and annoying at the same time. Let us put the blame where it adequately belongs…on cheating husbands.

Many married women with cheating husbands threaten side chics with karma. This means that these ladies would reap what they sow.

These women whose husbands chase everything in skirt, shorts and bikinis don’t hesitate to remind these side chics that karma would get them for dating their husbands.

They remind them that when they eventually get married, their husbands would cheat on them too and they would pay for all the pains they are causing them in their marriages.

These women who are quick to throw karma around also believe that these ladies are to blame for the affairs they have with their husbands.

Any woman who fights side chics is not sensible. You don’t have a business with your husband’s mistress. Face your husband and demand fidelity and accountability from him. He’s the one who went after an outsider as a married man.

If you keep fighting side chics to leave your husband alone, you might end up hurt or dead one day if you meet a woman who doesn’t care about hurting you. I know a woman who ended up with life long scars because her husband’s side chic used razor blade to cut all her body.

If your husband catches you cheating on him, he takes action immediately. He doesn’t send messages to your side bobo begging him to leave you alone. He doesn’t threaten your lover to stop contacting you. He doesn’t go to fight the man to leave you alone. So, why do women do the opposite and blame outsiders when their husbands cheat?

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .