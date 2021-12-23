Jesus Christ is the reason for this global celebration. Theologians have taken various positions to process this unique celebration and, no matter the knocks, it has simply refused to fade or flutter.

From nations and peoples, xtmas celebration remains a unifier of faiths. It is has grown beyond the mundane and the simplistic. It is beyond denomination and “appropriation” of individuals or nation.

Hate or love xtmas celebration, there is no denying the sound bite, the chorales, the feasting and its heart beat as a driver of good will and neighborliness among men.

It hugs visits and tourism. Banks and financial institutions fear the rush for cash withdrawals at a period like this every year. Airlines are tasked beyond capacity and in Nigeria, despite our developmental challenges, the Zion movement and attractions to visit the villages and rural recreational facilities, remains a mystery.

Those who hardly smile through the year, finds guts and opportunity to shake hands even with their perceived enemies. Xtmas celebration is a time to make friends, to reach out for the down trodden.

Market women and men, waiting late into the night to trade, and thieves improve on their satanic trade and like they will always end in the gutters, the rock of ages will crush them for trying to spoil the gift of conviviality to man.

In Nigeria, the workers across board, will test the goodwill of their employers during xtmas. Churches and other establishments are not left out. Dare refuse to “shake body”, your organization would be judged without mercy through the New Year.

I won’t forget our security agencies. Xtmas celebration witness high request for postings to man the highway and rural roads. There are always xtmas” check points” The hard working protective angels now in blue uniforms, put up smiles for the sake of xtmas celebration.

The wise ones among them smiles their way home every day while the “ the unfriendly” goes home frustrated by the”stubborn” motorists.

Covid 19 pandemic and its variants, seemed tamed. It scared hell out of Nigerians particularly among the elites and those who fear to “ die” but trust the rural poor, covid 19 was waved off as the sickness of the rich.

While winter and unexplainable environmental disasters frog most foreign climes, Our dear Africa, gloats in gratitude for not dying like chickens. And talking about chicken, the favorite protein stock for xtmas celebration pot of stew, thousands of them will be slaughtered.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“ Money no dey, money no dey” our people wail like late Bobby Benson and late raggie great, Bob Marley, tomorrow and days before the new year, “people go chop” because of xtmas.

How I wish Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, would do their job well by letting us know how much each segment of the tourism economy fared during the” bleak xtmas.

My dear readers, it is xtmas and I wish you all well. No doubt it is been difficult but God through the protective shield and mercy of His dear son, Jesus Christ, has kept us.

Let us as it’s sufficiently granted to mankind, do what Christ did while here on earth. Remember the weak and offer smile and hope. If you have extra, please share.

In your village, estate and home, host friends and families. Bring light and offer gifts to all. Let the season be made meaningful. What is all the fasting and prayers when we cannot touch our fellow man?

Let the wicked cease from their evil ways, and those who love the synagogue of Satan, change from their satanic trade and worship.

The blood of goats and chickens no longer save but the precious blood of Jesus Christ, to whom this season is so seen by men as the reason for celebration.

Merry Xmas to you all and am looking forward to seeing you all in the new year. Remember our country and leaders, particularly our security agencies in prayers as you celebrate.

Don’t forget your gate man or estate security, by so reaching out to them, you may have entertained the angles.

Jesus Christ is the lord for ever and ever. Happy xtmas celebration.