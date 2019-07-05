A town with well-established features of ethnic plurality, Okene, my place of birth in the North Central state of Kogi was like a mini Nigeria. Populated by Nigerians of various ethno-geographic backgrounds, Okene town would emerge as a foremost centre of commerce, trade and local industry among contemporary communities.

Whereas, the Igbo community, which dated back sometime around the end of the First World War, would dominate Okene’s auto spare parts, electronics, supermarkets and confectionary markets, the food and agricultural produce market was like a birthright of the four generations Hausa community, while the early Yoruba community consisted of mostly colonial administrators, educationists and church missionaries that were responsible for the education of our first generation political elite. The innate ingenuity of the hardworking Fulani cattle breeding community guaranteed a surplus supply of beef and a variety of dairy products for both residents and external patrons of Okene’s bourgeoning cattle market.

The establishment of a steel plant in Ajaokuta by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1978 would further transform Okene from just a centre of ethnic plurality to a truly diverse town with a sizeable expatriate community of iron and steel technologists.

Growing up in my beloved Okene hometown, I was quite unconscious of my ethnicity, let alone my clan, because an atmosphere of unity, peace and prosperity permeated the entire community. My parents, in the privacy of our home, spoke fondly about industrious nature of our Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba neighbours and made no derogatory remarks about us being indigenes and they settlers. There was an organic assimilation and integration of everyone, irrespective of ethnicity, to such an extent that the native Ebira language was mastered and freely spoken by all without reservation. It was always a delight to see my Igbo, Yoruba and Ebira friends communicating with members of their own family in flawless Ebira language.

My young mind was shaped to see every member of my diverse community as first a fellow human being who should be related with in terms of shared individual interests, hence the frequent instances of inter-ethnic marriage and fruitful business partnership between interested parties. In the famous Okene Bariki Market, each cultural economic group has a clearly designated space to freely engage in commerce and industry. As far as I was concerned, Okene, a cosmopolitan town of varied ethnic convergence was my identity and my native Ebira was just a language spoken by all. I considered and still consider myself an Okene man, rather than an Ebira man the same way I consider my childhood friends Celestine Okeke, Tayibat Saleh and Sunday Akeju, to whom the town is a permanent home, not as Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba, but as Okene people.

Okene eminently qualifies as one of Nigeria’s major fledging centres of excellent diversity management, which bred a whole generation of individuals whose identities were their broad geographic reality (Warri, Jos, Lagos) and not their narrow ethnic origins (ijaw, Urhobo, Itsekiri, Birom, Ngas, Tarok, Yoruba, Fulani, etc).

What can best be described as the golden age of my beloved Okene was made possible by a two major factors: leadership success at the community level under a prevailing atmosphere of national unity within the larger Nigerian state. In a relatively united Nigeria, the native authority, under the leadership of successive traditional rulers, presided over the affairs of my birth place with justice, fairness and equity to all, irrespective of ethnic background.

The emerging threats of farmers/ herders’ clashes in the early stages were prevented, contained or punished accordingly through a traditional mechanism of impartial execution of law and order by constituted native authorities under an integrated framework of social justice. This impartial implementation of traditional law and order by the native authorities mitigated incidences of self-help, as all parties were confident of a just and fair adjudication. Part of the confidence building measure was the inclusion of the Ardo (leader) of the settled Fulani community in the council of palace chiefs by the late Ohinoyi Mohammed Sani Omolori of Ebira. To the eternal credit of a traditional leadership success, Okene has never experienced the ugly incidence of violent inter-ethnic conflict. The many incidents witnessed in Okene were largely the venting of political steam restricted within members of the host community alone.

The Fulani cattle breeder community in Okene settled down to a life of peace and prosperity in unity with other groups within the larger community. To enhance the productivity of the Fulani cattle breeding community, the native authorities facilitated the establishment of an abattoir for Hausa butchers as well as a cattle market in a place thence known as Zango. These facilities would transform Okene into a hub of cattle and allied businesses. The booming trade in cattle and allied businesses would eventually become the mainstay of many individual economies of fully involved natives in the value chain.

My experience is not entirely uniquely Okene. From Onitsha to Benin and from Maiduguri to Calabar, Nigerians have demonstrated the willingness and capability to co-habit peacefully in shared prosperity, irrespective of varied ethno-geographic origins, under the right conditions of egalitarianism, freedom, justice and equity.

Unfortunately, Nigeria is descending into a Hobbesian state of anarchy, where life is nasty, brutish and short because of the failure of leadership at all levels of government. At the root of Nigeria’s economic, security and corruption challenges is the unresolved question of national identity. A lack of visionary leadership of the Nigerian state, which is deliberate in evolving Nigeria from a country of micro-ethnic nationalities to a truly united nation wherein residency will supersede state of origin, with the constituent peoples transformed from indigenes to citizens, has greatly reversed the modest gains of the past towards national unity. A situation where certain groups of citizens are regarded as migrants with limited socio-economic and political rights in their own country on the basis of the obnoxious indigene/settler dichotomy is the recipe for the disaster Nigeria has become.

he failure of the leadership of the Nigerian state to entrench a mechanism of seamless integration and assimilation of Nigerians in their places of residence with full political and economic rights accorded them as citizens has sustained the indigene/settler dichotomy across the country.

In a country of indigenes such as Nigeria, loyalty to place of origin comes before loyalty to the state. Similarly, fidelity to native authority supersedes obedience of constituted authorities with consequences of supplanting of law and order by culture and tradition. This situation also negatively affects the functionality of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.