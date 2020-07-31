Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos Division of Appeal Court, has dismisses an appeal filed by Chief Olajide Okuforiji, challenging his trial before the Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged forgery and altering of documents, for lacking in merit.

Ikuforiji, Balogun of Epe kingdom, was arraigned before Justice Abdulazziz Anka by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) on August 10, 2016, on charges bordering on forgery and altering of the minute of emergency meeting of Eko Epe Forum held on October 20, 2012, with intent to defraud.

The offences are contrary to and punishable under Section 1 (2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap. M 17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. During his trial, the prosecution led by Mr. Effiong Asuquo called four witnesses, who testified against him and tendered some documents, which were admitted by the court as exhibits.

The prosecution closed its case and called on the Balogun of Epe Kingdom to open his defence.

However, the defendant, Chief Ikuforji, opted for no-case-submission, which was dismissed on September 14, 2018.