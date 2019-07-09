Kayode Ojewale

Lagos, the Centre of Excellence and state of Aquatic Splendor, is unarguably the most populated state in Nigeria. With a population of about 20 million people, it is faced with many challenges. These challenges may increase if the statistics from the Lagos Bureau of Statistics are anything to go by as they project a population of 35 million by 2020. Prominent on the list of various problems confronting residents of Lagos is the massive challenge posed by traffic congestion. Some commuters in Lagos appear to have gotten used to this as they have devised different means of beating traffic. These include: early take-off time for outing, plying alternative freer routes, commuting during non-rush hour period and others have employed the use of motorcycles to tame traffic.

The reason why the Lagos Governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu made Traffic Management and Transportation number one priority in the six pillars of his administration’s developmental agenda for the state isn’t farfetched – worsening traffic challenge is taking a negative toll on Lagosians. In an aggressive drive to sanitise traffic in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu recently paid an official visit to the headquarters of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in Oshodi where he boosted the morale of the traffic officers. The Governor announced a 100 per cent increase in the monthly hazard allowance of traffic officers.And to enhance their work delivery and efficiency, he promised the traffic controllers new equipment and other tools.

To avoid being caught in the web of unpreparedness for the rapidly growing population of Lagos State, the government is not only making moves to ease the traffic challenges but also paying detailed attention to the transportation systems as well. As a means of nipping traffic menace occasioned by potholes in the bud, the Sanwo-Olu-led government promised to release some dedicated phone numbers where Lagosians can send pictures of the bad road portions for onward repair or rehabilitation. This development is highly welcome as potholes and bad roads will easily be brought to the notice of the concerned government agency in order to fix them in good time.

The government agency saddled with the responsibility of ensuring hitch-free traffic flow on Lagos roads, LASTMA, has been on the spotlight lately as it is the main and lead agency to sanitise traffic in Lagos. The observant public would have noticed that LASTMA officers were warned by the new Governor against the collection of bribes during his visit to the agency’s headquarters some days ago. LASTMA officers were urged to imbibe civility as a major guiding principle in their operations. The number one Lagos citizen said Lagosians want a decent and corrupt-free LASTMA, and as such they should be respectful when apprehending traffic offenders. In his words, “Lagosians expect a corrupt-free LASTMA that will not go about to collect bribes from motorists. Be respectful and courteous even when you are going to arrest an offender. Lagosians want LASTMA that is decent, they want neatness. We don’t want laziness and lateness to work. Be my advocates,” said the Governor.

Beyond the admonitions and promises of improved welfare packages for LASTMA officers, Lagos residents would expect to see free flow of traffic statewide in the days ahead. We can say that Lagosians now have renewed confidence in LASTMA as we hold on to the words of the Governor. Members of the public have been urged to report badly behaved LASTMA officers to appropriate authority.

It will be recalled that few days ago, Lagos State Government paraded two LASTMA officers who allegedly received gratification from a traffic offender. The Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, during a fact-finding engagement with the erring officers, said: “These two officials allegedly extorted money from an offender…the two officers have been referred to LASTMA for further investigations and possible disciplinary actions. The law must take its course. This effort is to inform members of the public that LASTMA is created to make life easy for all of us.”

LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olawale Musa, who was at the fact-finding meeting held with the erring officers, said the agency had stepped up its monitoring activities to eliminate extortion. The LASTMA boss, in his own reaction added that: “No LASTMA officer has the right to issue penalty ticket. We are ready to deal with erring officers…The public should report any erring officer through designated numbers published on our website. We don’t condone indiscipline. The way we penalize violators of traffic laws is the same way we will deal with our officers too.”

The narrative above does not only suggest, but clearly shows that strict measures are being taken to sanitise traffic operations among two major stakeholders – road users and traffic controllers. To eradicate worsening traffic in Lagos, all road users and traffic lawenforcement officers must embrace positive attitudinal changes. Flooding occasioned by the rains this season requires that motorists exercise patience when stuck in traffic.

Ignorance of the law, they say, is not an excuse. So, it is very important that anyone driving in Lagos – whether private or commercial vehicle, must familiarise themselves with the Lagos traffic laws, offences and penalties to escape the attendant severe consequences meant for traffic violators. There are different sanctions and punishments for various traffic offences which range from monetary penalties (payment of fine) to jail terms and forfeiture of vehicles as the case may be. LASTMA officers have been directed to arrest traffic offenders without any preference for civil servants, party members, security agencies, friends and family or any familiar person. Traffic law should be no respecter of persons, except in emergencies.

While LASTMA officers carry out their statutory duties and as the bad roads which cause traffic gridlocks are being fixed, we advise motorists, particularly the commercial bus operators to be law-abiding road users.

Without any doubt, an efficient transportation system and infrastructure will be a good panacea to traffic challenges facing a densely populated cosmopolitan smart city like Lagos.Our compliance as road users with traffic laws will also go a long way to ease traffic congestion in Lagos.

The state of the traffic in Lagos, the gateway to Nigeria, would determine our readiness to embrace the dividends of globalisation.

Ojewale writes in via [email protected]