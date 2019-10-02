NYSC, hmm. I graduated from the University with a constant word on my mind-NYSC. It was indeed a dream come true. Even before I graduated, wearing the ‘corper’ uniform has being a serious longing for me. I admire and sincerely respect any individual putting onthe khaki and white shirt coupled with that unique shoe. I got to meet serving corps members including some of my relatives. I suddenly became an HR putting them on the spot and engaging them with questions about NYSC. They were however magnanimous enough to enlighten me. They explained to me the nitty-gritty about the program- from the journey to the camp, to the drama at the camp gate entrance before corps members are eventually allowed to enter the Orientation camp. He further explained about the rule-inclined camp and its regimented activities. He didn’t forget to enlighten me about the pageants, the dancing competitions, in short, all the night activities that characterized the camp. He further told me about the disciplineand the skill acquisition, the CDS and some other things that characterized the service year.

With all this enlightenment about the NYSC, I however began to put down some goals that I would love to achieve during my service year. I had lofty plans and tall dreams. But even with all this preparation and plans, when I began my service year at the orientation camp, I was so chocked and blinded by the euphoria of being at the camp and meeting people- the intelligent, the exposed, the decent, the principled, the purpose driven, the cute and also the direct opposite to the above-mentioned. The service year continued as I was posted to my Primary Place of Assignment (PPA), the euphoria continued, but I was jolted back to reality at a point, and so I had to re-visit my plans and goals written down right before the service year. This I kick-started and I was so determined that I achieved almost all before my service year ended.

As a corper, in as much as your actions, decisions, activities matter during your service year, it is however in no comparison with life after the service year because that is where real life begins. Once the service year ends, reality flashes a bright light on you. Reality dawns on you. “Allawee” comes to a screeching halt. Your so-called friends that preoccupied your thinking faculties and succeeded in clouding your mental picture for a desirable future will disappear into thin air. The saying ‘all man for himself’ comes to play at this juncture.

It is however instructive to note here thatyou can lay a solid foundation for your after-service year during your service year. The introduction of Skill Acquisition Program (SAED), Loan facilities and other privileges are some of the ways the management of NYSC seeks to help the corpers lay a solid foundation for a dazzling life after service. But unfortunately, many corpers never key into this, but they play away this period with a mindset that tomorrow will take care of itself.

Most Corpers believe life is so easy, they detest stress, a lot believe that the service year is actually a period of rest from the hustles and bustles of the university. They hardly give their best at their PPA.

However, to avoid the quagmire of the after-service reality, you need to use this period to discover your indispensable asset that is capable of setting you on a pedestal of incredible achievement. This Asset is called POTENTIALS.

Potential is something that is inherent in you that makes you achieve your purpose. It is a raw material that can be transformed into a money spinning benefit.

Let’s consider the Orange-Seed Analogy to further explain this.

The orange fruit is characterized by not just a seed, but multiple seeds. Basically, if all things being equal, the seeds are potential trees. For instance, if an orange contains 15 seeds, it holds that we have 15 potential trees and these 15 trees will produce fruits with seeds. The trend goes on and on. It simply means that one orange has great potentials of generations of seeds and trees. In the same vein, you are endowed with lots of raw materials that can make you live an exceptional life.

Your potential is closely related with your passion and purpose. Your potential is what is inherent in you and you do effortlessly without stress. It is the thing you do passionately and joyfully even when you are not being paid.

Purpose is the reason why a thing is created; it is the original intent why a thing is in existence. For you to achieve your purpose of existence, you need to discover your potential. Potentials is indeed a rider to your purpose. Sincerely, “if you don’t discover, you can’t recover, and if you can’t recover, you will obviously have a destiny misfire”. A sick individual can never recover if the doctor does not diagnose to discover what is responsible for his illness. Discovery is highly important for you to be branded and not stranded after your service year.

Olaoluwa Olajide

Lagos