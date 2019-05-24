Gilbert Ekezie

Jude Tyowase is two years old. But even at that young age, he is already carrying a load that is far heavier than he can handle. He is presently in severe pain and agony, as he battles with cancer and tumour.

In 2016, when he was barely five months old, he was struck with a condition known as bilateral retinoblastoma, which is cancer of the eye. He also has associated scalp, extradural and left-sided bone metastases. His mother, Mrs. Francisca Tyowase, said the problem started with a spot like a glass particle in his right eye. Neither she nor the other members of the family suspected that it would lead to a more serious ailment.

She said it was in January 2019 that Jude’s eyes and head started swelling beyond imagination, and he was taken to hospital for treatment. According to her, since then, Jude had been taken to various hospitals in his hometown, Oshongo Local Government Area of Benue State. He was even taken to a number of prayer houses. But all efforts to save the situation have been futile.

The woman, who spoke to the Daily Sun in tears, explained that after she and her husband tried their best, they turned to their extended family members for assistance: “In the process of trying to find a solution to my little boy’s health challenge, my brother-in-law returned from Lagos to see the nature of his ailment. And when he saw him, he was speechless, having seen what the boy has been going through for two years. So, he decided to take us to Lagos for further medical attention.”

Mrs. Tyowase noted that it was in one of the health centres in Lagos that it was found out what the real problems of her son were.

“When we arrived in Lagos from Benue State in April, we visited a medical centre where a test conducted on him showed that there was a huge heterogenous solid mass seen to occupy and protrude through his right orbit, which shows some irregular necrotic area centrally,” she said.

She also explained that the tests show there was lytic expansion or destruction of the left maxilla, as well as some destruction of the left orbit: “Result of the test also showed compression of the frontal horn of the lateral ventricle bilaterally.”

Mrs. Tyowase further stated that Jude was recommended for surgery in India that would cost the family N5.5 million.

“They told us that, after the surgery abroad, he would be fine. That is why I am appealing to members of the public, government, non-governmental organisations and individuals to, please, help save him from dying. He has suffered a lot and I am not happy seeing him in this condition.”

Financial support should be sent to Jude Tyowase’s Fidelity Bank account number: 6151111335. Those willing to help may reach the family on 08175185325 and 08085249116.