When you really like something, you often don’t give it a second thought. Without you realizing, it becomes a staple in your life – like food or water, and you can’t imagine its absence. It’s a part of you. That’s how music is to me.

Tochi Oyi is a Soul/EDM and R&B singer from Enugu State in Nigeria. He grew up in Port Harcourt where he attended high school in Graceland International School and Cita High. He is currently based in Washington DC and has received massive plays on the radio and shows. He also owns a fashion store that sells urban and African wears.

Tochi Oyi who believes so much on his passion as he made this known in an interview said “To me, music is more than just sound: it’s an art with rhythm, tune, emotion, and meaning. In this sense, music can be inspiring and empowering. I believe music can be thought of as analogous to paint. You can splash paint around and have fun or create something valuable and complicated. But the best bet is to paint a beautiful picture and convey something. Music can be fun, complicated or something meaningful and motivating. It can convey feelings of patriotism, sorrow, happiness, inspiration or spirituality that can stir up emotion and bring about change. This, I believe is the best form of music and the reason for its evolution over the ages as a means of communication.

