A Netizen should take it upon him to research on ways he can stay safe on the internet. Safe and away from predators.

Marvellous Okechukwu

Having dual citizenship has never come this easy. The internet has defied the rigorous requirements engraved in constitutional and immigration law in relation to who citizenship of a country or a nation state is conferred on. The internet has defied boundaries.

Who is a Netizen? The term Netizen is a portmanteau of the words Internet and Citizen… it describes a person actively involved in online communities or the internet in general. Through time Netizen has come to describe just anyone who uses the internet. This article adopts the recent meaning of the word Netizen in the loose form to mean anyone/everyone who uses the Internet.

Cyberspace is an entity of its own, a new domain/country. A domain which has almost newly begun to be regulated. This year witnessed a lot of regulation come into being. From the most widely discussed General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to other regulations which didn’t make it to the headlines. This year has also witnessed an increase in policy making on issues relating to the Tech space. These laws and regulations would widely have effects on the activities of the Netizen.

Realities Facing theNetizen in the 21st Century: The internet is a form of Rehoboth an open wide space with realities some of which may affect the Netizens rights. Some of these things include:

In law class during discussions about jurisdiction references were usually made to laws, principles and textbooks to answer the question ‘which court has jurisdiction?’ For the case of the internet a Rehoboth of a sort, this ease of reference is not yet available.

Law operates in a border centric manner. The nature of the internet has not totally conformed to this mode the law knows how to operate. When the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was enacted arguments, speculations and opinions were made as to the extent of its applicability. The truth is that the EU’s GDPR has somewhat overlapping application. It is very likely to become a global document in the near future. Because aside from the fact that many nations are adopting its provisions verbatim to apply in their countries, the international community may adopt some of its provisions when a global data protection law is made. The Netizen would have to worry about jurisdiction, when entering into a contract or carrying out any other activity on the internet. Despite the internet’s borderless nature, when there are infractions courts have sought to be reasonable in determining jurisdiction.