President of Calvary Faith Evangelical Ministries International (CFEM), Prophet David Olorunleke has expressed confidence that a new Nigeria will emerged where issues of insecurity, kidnapping, economic downturn among several challenges would be history.

He prayed for God’s divine intervention and forgiveness of sins, mistakes and missteps of political leaders and citizens which has grounded every sector of the economy in the country.

Prophet. Olorunleke disclosed this while leading a special prayer session for the restoration of the lost glory of Nigeria at 62 and replaced the old Nigeria flag in the church with a new one, signifying the emergence of new Nigeria.

“I am optimistic that a new Nigeria is possible in 2023; all the challenges and troubles ranging from insecurity, kidnapping, economic downturn among others shall be history. We should make ourselves available for God to work for the emergence of new Nigeria.”

He caution Nigerians against negative profession on Nigeria as a nation and urged them to be optimistic that new, great and stronger Nigeria will emerged.

Olorunleke called on the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put in its utmost best in conducting free, fair and credible election that would be globally accepted.

He advised federal government to be more prepared in terms of putting in place a formidable security architecture that will secure Nigerians against any form of violence.

Prophet Olorunleke advised Nigerians to shun violence and any action that is inimical to the survival of the country during the 2023 election.

He insisted that a united Nigeria is destined to greatness for the prosperity of the people.