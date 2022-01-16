Introduction

Joel 3:18 “And it shall come to pass in that day, that the mountains shall drop down new wine, and the hills shall flow with milk, and all the rivers of Judah shall flow with waters, and a fountain shall come forth of the house of the LORD, and shall water the valley of Shittim.

Joel 2:19 “Yea, the LORD will answer and say unto his people, Behold, I will send you corn, and wine, and oil, and ye shall be satisfied therewith: and I will no more make you a reproach among the heathen:”

The ancient Hebrew prophets saw new wine as a symbol of God’s refreshing Spirit, a sign of God’s blessing and abundance. It’s no coincidence that Jesus’ first miracle was turning water into wine – figuratively, transforming the life-sustaining waters of salvation into the vibrant wine of the Holy Spirit. Jesus used the term “new wine” as a description of His ministry and the Spirit-empowered life. Thus “new wine” takes on the symbol of Holy Spirit’s refreshing.

THE REPRESENTATION OF NEW WINE

A. NEW (Separation)

Separation of new from old wine. The idea of new wine draws a line between the former and the current. There is a new wine.

The Lord grant us to be new!

Nehemiah 10:39 “For the children of Israel and the children of Levi shall bring the offering of the corn, of the new wine, and the oil, unto the chambers, where are the vessels of the sanctuary, and the priests that minister, and the porters, and the singers: and we will not forsake the house of our God.”

2. Observe that the Holy Spirit makes a point of saying “new” wine, not just any old wine, but new wine, especially as opposed to sour and acidic wine. New wine is new. It is this day’s or recent harvest. It’s the latest wine on the scene.

3. In this we may deduce God’s anticipation of Christ’s ministry that will be empowered by the Holy Spirit. Different from the Ministry of Moses.

4. The Holy Spirit is always doing something new. God is the God of the living, the God of now. He has something for every generation. He is forever raising up new moves of the Spirit, pioneering new things, initiating new thrusts into uncharted areas.

5. The children of Israel in the wilderness were warned not to eat yesterday’s manna. It became a mass of worms and rot when not used in its time. So it is, when Christians refuse to partake of the new things that God is doing. The old is not good enough, it is becoming rotten, and it doesn’t sustain the same degree of spiritual life. You must enter the new, pick today’s supply of manna from heaven, and enjoy the God of the new things!

6. A new Heart

Ezekiel 36:26-28 “A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh. And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them. And ye shall dwell in the land that I gave to your fathers; and ye shall be my people, and I will be your God.”

7. A New Commandment

John 13:34-35 “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”

B. ACTIVE (Strength)

New wine is active, bustling.

…. the quality or state of being strong; bodily or muscular power; vigor; mental power, force, or vigor.

…. moral power, firmness, or courage; power by reason of influence, authority.

1. New wine is still in the fermentation process. The chemical reaction that forms the alcohol is still going on. It’s bubbling, expanding, releasing gasses.

2. That’s why you can’t put new wine in an old skin. The old skin is dry and not flexible enough to handle the activity within; it soon cracks, and you lose both the wine and the skin.

3. This also accounts for the intoxicating influence of new wine.

Joshua 9:13 “And these bottles of wine, which we filled, were new; and, behold, they be rent: and these our garments and our shoes are become old by reason of the very long journey.”

4. Speaks of the Holy Spirit.

The new wine is the era of the Holy Spirit. We must be all open to the Holy Spirit, and allow Him to work unhindered and unrestricted among us.

Ephesians 5:18 “And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit;”

Micah 3:8 “But truly I am full of power by the spirit of the LORD, and of judgment, and of might, to declare unto Jacob his transgression, and to Israel his sin.”

Zechariah 4:6-7 “Then he answered and spake unto me, saying, This is the word of the LORD unto Zerubbabel, saying, Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts. Who art thou, O great mountain? before Zerubbabel thou shalt become a plain: and he shall bring forth the headstone thereof with shoutings, crying, Grace, grace unto it.

C. SWEETNESS

Judges 9:10-13 “And the trees said to the fig tree, Come thou, and reign over us. But the fig tree said unto them, Should I forsake my sweetness, and my good fruit, and go to be promoted over the trees? Then said the trees unto the vine, Come thou, and reign over us. And the vine said unto them, Should I leave my wine, which cheereth God and man, and go to be promoted over the trees?”

1. People often resist changes

Luke 5:38-39 “But new wine must be put into new bottles; and both are preserved. No man also having drunk old wine straightway desireth new: for he saith, The old is better.”

2. Many find it hard to jettison old lifestyle. They often don’t know that the old is acidic and sour.

3. It is living under the law and under grace. Grace is sweet but many do not know.

4. Way to help: The church must pray.

Joel 2:15-19 “Blow the trumpet in Zion, sanctify a fast, call a solemn assembly: Gather the people, sanctify the congregation, assemble the elders, gather the children, and those that suck the breasts: let the bridegroom go forth of his chamber, and the bride out of her closet. Let the priests, the ministers of the LORD, weep between the porch and the altar, and let them say, Spare thy people, O LORD, and give not thine heritage to reproach, that the heathen should rule over them: wherefore should they say among the people, Where is their God? Then will the LORD be jealous for his land, and pity his people. Yea, the LORD will answer and say unto his people, Behold, I will send you corn, and wine, and oil, and ye shall be satisfied therewith: and I will no more make you a reproach among the heathen:”

CONCLUSION

The new wine represents separation, strength and sweetness. New wine is new and different from old. God in Christ is doing a new thing, He is making new creatures through the power of the Holy Spirit. May God give to us new lifestyle in Christ, new heart, love, unity and fervency in spirit in Jesus name. Shalom.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]