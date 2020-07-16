A hitman in a ‘ninja outfit’ killed and dismembered the Manhattan tech millionaire Fahim Saleh on Tuesday in a financially motivated murder but was interrupted by the 33-year-old’s sister and fled out of a service exit when she arrived at his $2.2million apartment.

Saleh, 33, was known for investing in developing countries and businesses.

Among his businesses was a motorbike taxi hailing in Nigeria which had recently encountered financial hardship, and he had also invested in ride-sharing companies in Colombia.

At the time of his death, he was being sued by a former prison guard turned criminal who was jailed for using his app PrankDial to secretly record and listen to employees’ phone calls.

He founded the app in 2015.

The app let Kirk Eady, the former deputy director of Hudson County Correctional Facility, place a call between two employees without them knowing he was behind it, then listen to whatever they said.

He listened to their complaints about him and about their jobs then retaliated against them in the workplace, according to prosecutors.

He was jailed for 15 months and in 2017, sued Saleh for fraud, claiming the app made him think what he was doing was legal.

Source: Daily Mail UK