I was to have continued with last week’s lead article with the explanation that Almighty God had to send Jesus Christ to establish Christianity and Prophet Mohammed (or Muhammad) Islam because of His pronouncement in Genesis 6:1 – 15. This is that the descendants of Ishmael and Isaac would be enemies for until only He knows.

But I have had to defer this because of the text messages I received on Thursday from Dr. Umar Idris (080 – 3507 – 6426) that the coming of Prophet Mohammed was predicted in 88 verses in the Bible. And the phone call I had on Saturday from a man who gave his name as Pastor Matthew in the Ajegunle area of the Lagos metropolis (080 – 5244 – 2088).

But Pastor Matthew, who reached out to tell me that he could teach me how to get the Holy Spirit to be explaining issues in the Bible to me promptly, is the subject – matter in this write – up. I could not believe that anyone could ever come up with such a ridiculous and laughable proposal. But I did not give him the opportunity to tell me the condition under which he would do that for me as I switched off the phone as I could not stand to continue listening to his hogwash suggestion.

It was not in my article last week that the Ancient of Days had stopped taking questions on issues in the Bible from me or gave me a long time before He would resume doing so. Why then do I need the help of Pastor Matthew to get the Holy Spirit to speak with me? Is it more informed and more powerful than Almighty God that it can act if He had refused to answer questions from me?

Without being immodest I doubt if anyone in Nigeria, if not in the world, is closer to the Everlasting Father more than me. In the Bible, He had a covenant of blessing with a few people. Such as Noah in Genesis 9:1 – 17, Abraham in Genesis 15:1 – 21, Jacob in Genesis 29: 1 – 35 and Job in Job 42: 1 – 17.

Does the Lord have a covenant with Pastor Matthew as He sealed with me and two others in my spiritual group in March 1994, 26 years ago? Has the Most High told him He has a plan to make Nigeria great and instructed him to write a book on it? As He directed me to do in 2001, leading me in 2004 to publish the book: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment. Only yesterday I mailed three copies to Mr. Kabiru Malum in Gombe (080 – 3062 – 2446) the latest person to buy the book this year.

Has the Supreme Being of the universe sent Pastor Matthew to anyone He wants to be the President of Nigeria under His upliftment project, as He did sending me to Chief Moshood Abiola in January 1993 for the June 12 voting exercise of that year, to General Ibrahim Babangida in 2001 for the 2003 election and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2017 for last year’s poll?

Has the Immortal Lord of Creation ever discussed the hereafter situation anyone is in the world beyond with Pastor Matthew as He did with me in 2001 with regard to one of my grandfathers and Chief Abiola?

Has the Mighty One in Heaven also placed Pastor Matthew on a trial of faith as He did in the Bible for 25 years with Abraham (Genesis Chapters 12, 15, 16, 18 and 20 – 25) and Job for 30 years (Job Chapters 1 – 42)? Mine has been on for 29 years. Apart from being financially handicapped for 20 years now (since 2000), I lost my 21 – year – old second son and last – born in 2011. While the Ancient of Days has also not allowed me to remarry since 1991 as He said He would be the one to provide me with a new wife. I stopped pleading on this 10 years ago when it became a futile exercise.

More will come on this when I write on understanding destiny through my life history for a situation caused by the mistake I made in 1972 that made the Heavenly Father who started speaking with me on Tuesday, February 18, 1969 not to do so for 20 years. He was only kind to have given me another opportunity in 1992 and having a covenant with me two years later, in 1994.

With all these information Pastor Matthew can see that he grossly and irresponsibly overrated himself that he can facilitate the Holy Spirit to speak with me. He can also realize that his proposal is preposterous. If Pastor Matthew is one of those clerics who consult spirits in cemeteries he better changes otherwise he would end up in hell fire.

I doubt if the Lord discusses issues in the Bible with Pastor Matthew, if he is one of the clerics who preach that the Lord is against animal sacrifice in its totality.

As I once disclosed in this column the Heavenly Father does not discuss matters in the Christian Holy Book or Muslim Qur’an with anyone until a spotlessly white cow had been slaughtered and prayers said for the person by a cleric He assigns to carry out the exercise.

It was after I did this about 10 years ago that the Most High started entertaining questions on issues in the Bible and Qur’an from me. As I explained in one of my columns the animal sacrifice the death of Jesus Christ ended was that undertaken for the forgiveness of sins in the Old Testament (Leviticus Chapters 1, 4, 5: 1 – 13 and 6:24 – 30). Not for any other purpose.

True, many a pastor always claim that Almighty God told or revealed issues in the Bible to them. But most of the time it is their personal opinion that they express. This is why two clerics will agree that God is against polygamy but disagree that the payment of tithes is still compulsory. If the Lord discusses issues in the Bible with two priests, they should be saying the same thing all the time, not some of the time.

Next week: The false claims of some Muslim scholars across the world that the coming of Prophet Mohammed was foretold in the Bible. As I did in 2009 I will again provide proofs in the passages they quoted to dismiss their submission.

Errors In Last Week’s Piece

As columnists and authors who write often know, one can easily make a mistake especially when penning under pressure and unable to cross – check on stories or statements. Although I had read the Bible from Genesis through Revelation 15 times in the last 35 years, it happened to me last week.

I thank Mr. Casmir, a journalist in Port Harcourt (080 – 3671 – 1782), Mr. Ben (080 – 6522 – 3261) and the user of GSM number 070 – 3280 – 6829, who drew my attention to two mistakes in the lead story and for doing it in a civil and responsible manner and not abusively or rudely as I had sometime experienced with some ill – bred readers with horrible home training.

The first error in last week’s column was my statement that it is not in the Bible how older Abraham was to Sarah. It was 10 years (Genesis 17:17). The other was the statement that I will find out from the Lord if Sarah had a child for King Abimelech of Gerar, who seized her from Abraham and that it was only not reported in the Bible. Although the number of days, weeks or months Sarah was with the monarch was not made known, but it is stated that he never had sex with her (Genesis 20: 1 – 18).