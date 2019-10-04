As my country marks another year of independence
I say a prayer of hope
As I flip through newspapers, switch channels
and read one WhatsApp post after the other
Almost all bearing tales of woe and gloom
I say a prayer for peace
As normal activities every where else become abnormal in my country
As every single day unveils the talents of yet another drama King or Queen
All of them unrelenting in their capacity to confound, confuse and amuse
I say a prayer for sobriety and clarity
As our founding fathers and mothers roll in their graves
Shuddering in disappointment and boiling with anger
I say a prayer for wisdom
As my country celebrates another year of freedom from colonial masters
And as local masters go to war with their local fiefdoms
I say a prayer for moderation
As our prayer houses and spaces grow exponentially
And our men and women of God employ bodyguards
Yet cover their flock with the blood of Jesus,
I pray that God will never turn his face from us.
As our rains get heavier, and the floods keep coming
I pray that it is only our sins that are washed away
and not our children, homes and farms
As one more year passes by
And our leaders gather to recite all the right things in all the right places
I pray for the will to right all wrongs
and the courage to save this great nation from chaos
As we celebrate another year of freedom
I pray for a spirit of humility
I pray for the willingness to reflect
I pray for understanding
That we might know there are things we cannot dance our way out of
There are examinations in life that need to be taken and graded
And there are things that can not be fixed by fixers
I pray for good health to all
I pray for prosperity
I pray for the success of our children
And I pray that we are all here when the next year rolls by.
Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi is a Gender Specialist, Social Entrepreneur and Writer. She is the Founder of Abovewhispers.com, an online community for women. She can be reached at [email protected]
