As my country marks another year of independence

I say a prayer of hope

As I flip through newspapers, switch channels

and read one WhatsApp post after the other

Almost all bearing tales of woe and gloom

I say a prayer for peace

As normal activities every where else become abnormal in my country

As every single day unveils the talents of yet another drama King or Queen

All of them unrelenting in their capacity to confound, confuse and amuse

I say a prayer for sobriety and clarity

As our founding fathers and mothers roll in their graves

Shuddering in disappointment and boiling with anger

I say a prayer for wisdom

As my country celebrates another year of freedom from colonial masters

And as local masters go to war with their local fiefdoms

I say a prayer for moderation

As our prayer houses and spaces grow exponentially

And our men and women of God employ bodyguards

Yet cover their flock with the blood of Jesus,

I pray that God will never turn his face from us.

As our rains get heavier, and the floods keep coming

I pray that it is only our sins that are washed away

and not our children, homes and farms

As one more year passes by

And our leaders gather to recite all the right things in all the right places

I pray for the will to right all wrongs

and the courage to save this great nation from chaos

As we celebrate another year of freedom

I pray for a spirit of humility

I pray for the willingness to reflect

I pray for understanding

That we might know there are things we cannot dance our way out of

There are examinations in life that need to be taken and graded

And there are things that can not be fixed by fixers

I pray for good health to all

I pray for prosperity

I pray for the success of our children

And I pray that we are all here when the next year rolls by.

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi is a Gender Specialist, Social Entrepreneur and Writer. She is the Founder of Abovewhispers.com, an online community for women. She can be reached at [email protected]

