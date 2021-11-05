Title: Mad About the Rain and Other Stories

Author: Adebisi

Olaniyi

Pages: 48

Reviewer: Jimi David

There is a dearth of indigenously authored children storybooks in Nigeria. This is despite the fact that there is an astonishingly rise in the number of institutions of learning for kids.

In most of the nursery and primary schools in the country, children are being taught with storybooks authored and published by foreigners. And this development tends to disconnect the young ones from the rich African culture. However, one book that has come to fill the vacuum created by the dearth of good, indigenous children’s literatures is Mad About The Rain authored by Adebisi Olaniyi, a trained communication and child grooming expert as well as founder of ITeach Network.

The 48-page well written, richly illustrated and colourful book comprises four greatly crafted short stories, which include the title story, Mad About The Rain; Love is Enough To Go Round, The Conditional Friend, and Piggy Bank Saved The Day.

Written in simple, lucid, flowing prose, morality is a common thread that runs through all the stories. Common but topical issues like sibling rivalry, honesty, true friendship, patience and selfishness are also well treated in the narratives. But then, two things are unique in this enthralling and entertaining book. One, the author utilizes colourful illustrations and bold typefaces to make it attractive to and readable for the children. Two, as an educator and child-grooming expert, Adebisi brings her knowledge and experience into play by ending each chapter of the book with useful lessons for the kids.

Indeed, Mad About The Rain is a brilliantly written and educative storybook. I strongly recommend it to all pupils, teachers, parents, aspiring parents, and school proprietors in Nigeria and overseas.

