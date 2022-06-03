By Emmanuel Ukaobasi

The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken recently gave a speech at the George Washington University in which he affirmed that “President Biden believes that this decade will be decisive. The actions that we take at home and with countries worldwide will determine whether our shared vision of the future will be realized… ‘To succeed in this decisive decade, the Biden administration’s strategy can be summed up in three words – invest, align, compete… ‘We will invest in the foundations of our strength here at home – our competiveness, our innovation, our democracy… ‘We will align our efforts with our network of allies and partners, acting with common purpose and in common cause… ‘And harnessing these two key assets, we’ll compete with China to defend our interests and build our vision for the future.”

Blinken lamented that the United States “used to rank first in the world in R&D as a proportion of our GDP—now we’re ninth. Meanwhile, China has risen from eighth place to second.” And he vowed that with bipartisan Congressional support, we’ll reverse these trends and make historic investments in research and innovation, including in fields like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum computing. These are areas that Beijing is determined to lead.” Blinken pointed out that “China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do it. ”

According to him, “Beijing has perfected mass surveillance within China and exported that technology to more than 80 countries. It is home to some of the world’s largest Tech companies and it seeks to dominate the technologies and industries of the future.” He expressed the fear the “China is rapidly modernizing its military and intends to be a top- tier fighting force with global reach. And it has announced its ambition to create a sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and to become the world’s leading power.’’ Blinken’s speech only shows that Washington’s intention to unite the free world is only aimed at preserving the US world dominance in order to lead the new world order. This however would endanger the sovereignty of developing countries in Africa and other parts of the world. The US President Biden says that the US business must invest in America focusing on manufacturing, climate resilience and clean energy in order for America to win the competition in the 21st century.

According to Biden, “Sixty million people died between 1900 and 1946. And since then, we’ve established a liberal world order, and that hadn’t happened in a long while. A lot of people are dying, but nowhere near the chaos. And now is a time when things are shifting. There’s going to be a new world order out there and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.”

Blinken in his speech showcased that western global dominance is indeed fading which is now pushing Washington and its allies to lure developing countries into western orbit in order to easily access their mineral resources. In pursuance of that agenda, the United States recently launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, IPEF, a first-of-its-kind – initiative for the region “to help all our countries’ economies grow faster and fairer,” Blinken says “IPEF renews American Economic leadership but adapts for the 21st century by addressing cutting edge issues like the digital economy, supply chains, clean energy, infrastructure , and corruption.”

Really modern science and the industrial revolution gave Europe and America the economic ability to deploy an overwhelming military power that enabled them to wrap most countries on earth into their sphere of influence. Some countries drawn into that orbit became richer but Western Europe, the United States and their Asian allies remained far ahead. And no power could successfully resist their combined might especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Consequently former Soviet satellites in Eastern Europe joined the European Union while others liberalized their economies and became Western trading partners. In 2000, the European Union and most NATO nations plus Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Switzerland, and Singapore currently imposing sanctions on Russia reportedly posted 79.4 per cent of the global GDP.

But globalization has diminished their economies in the last 20 years. By 2020 these same nations produced only 60.4 per cent of the global GDP. But China, India and some developing nations have grown faster than the West. They are now powerful enough to resist even the combined power of the West regarding its conflict with Russia. This is why many of them abstained from voting on the UN resolution condemning the Russian military operation in Ukraine, and refused economic sanctions against her.

Blinken, aware of this reality, told his audience at George Washington University that “at times like these, diplomacy is vital. It’s how we make clear our profound concerns, better understand each other’s perspective, and have no doubt about each other’s intentions.’’

But reaffirmed the United States commitment to lead the new world order when he said: “We cannot rely on Beijing to change its trajectory. So we will shape the strategic environment around Beijing to advance our vision for an open inclusive international system.”

Ukoabasi writes from Umuahia

