Title: Inferno of Silence

Author: Tolu’ A. Akinyemi

Publisher: The Roaring

Lion Newcastle

Pages: 201

Reviewer: Jimi David

With the publication of Inferno of Silence, a collection of short stories, Tolu Akinyemi, the prolific author of motivational cum inspirational books and poet of repute, has joined the pantheons of storytellers.

Before now, Akinyemi has authored about eight motivational and poetry books including The Roaring Lion Newcastle, his debut effort; Dead Lions Don’t Roar, Unravel Your Hidden Gems (inspirational/motivational essays), and Dead Dogs Don’t Bark (poetry). Others are Dead Cats Don’t Meow, Never Play Games With The Devil, and A Bookitful Love (all poetry). However, none of these aforementioned works was a product from the realm of the fantasia until the advent of his latest work, Inferno of Silence published in 2020 under the aegis of UK-based Roaring Lion Newcastle publishing house.

Apart from the lead story, Inferno of Silence, the book features six other stories including Black Lives Matter, In the Trap of Seers, Everybody Don Kolomental, and Return Journey. Others are Trouble in Umudike and Blinded by Silence. The stories deal with diverse contemporaries issues affecting the human race. From parenting and marriage aggro to racism in global professional football arena despite its lucrative nature and career prospect for young Africans. Also from religious fanaticism and charlatanism to the positive and evils of social media, the author effectively deals with all issues.

Indeed, a common thread runs through all the seven stories: the reality of our ever-changing times. In each of the stories, Akinyemi evokes different emotions depending on the issues at stake and the mood of the protagonist. For example, in Everybody Don Kolomental, the main character, Shindara encapsulates the problems of people dealing with mental illness.

With over 3.484 billion users, the social media – Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Tumbri and Reddit – is the largest communication platform in the world. With Facebook leading with 2.3 billion users, there is no doubt that the social media has contributed immensely to civilization and modernization, turning the world into one huge village square where the man in a remote village of Zungeru can easily communicate with a lady on the street of London at the touch of a button.

However, despite its positive aspect, the social media also has its negative side. In one of the stories in the collection, Akinyemi exposes the evils of social media. He narrates how a character in the book commited suicide due to the pressure of social media. In the Trap of Seers, the writer exposes activities of fake prophets, alfas and witch doctors, as captured in the relationship between Iyanu, an artist and her mother, Maami.

Like he did with his inspirational and motivational works where he has already etched his name in gold, Tolu Akinyemi as a debuting storyteller and fantasy author, holds a lot of promise for the future if he maintains the current standard or even attempts to surpass it. I recommend the book to all lovers of good fiction.