Everyday children are born into the world but sons are special gifts to mankind from the Almighty God. Children keep reproducing but sons keep achieving. Throughout ages, God has many children on earth but had only one begotten Son. He is the Father of all flesh so everyone can lay claim to be a child of God but not everyone can lay claim to be a Son of God because Sons are gifts which can only take effect after being accepted. Isaiah 9:6 states “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given …”, buttressing the fact that children are born but sons are gifts. On Christmas day, two things happened at a time. A child was born to the family of Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem of Judea and a Son was given to the whole world. His name is Jesus. He was not an ordinary child. He is the only begotten Son of God whom God sent to the whole world to save the world from sin. Hear John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life”.

Prior to this date, the whole world was wallowing in sin with no hope of redemption. The sin started in the garden of Eden when Satan deceived Adam and Eve, the first family, to sin against God by disobeying the commandment of God and submitting to the will of Satan. The sin passed through to the whole world through regeneration until man and God became completely separated. Without tutelage from anyone, Cain, the first biological Son of Adam, became envious and jealous of his only brother, Abel, because God accepted his offering and rejected Cain’s offering. He killed his brother out of envy and refused to take responsibility, asserting impudently before God, that he is not his brother’s keeper. Yes, man, through sin, abandoned his love for fellow men and transformed from being his brother’s keeper to being his brother’s killer. Man’s paternity also changed from being a child of God to being a child of the devil with the implication that at birth, he spiritually inherited the rebellious attitude and attribute of the devil.

It was this process that led Cain to become a murderer and a liar without being tutored by any mortal. The scriptures in John 8:44 declared “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it”. David screamed in Ps 51:5, “Behold, I was shapen in iniquity; and in sin did my mother conceive me”, while Apostle Paul, in frustration, declared “We know that the Law is spiritual; but I am unspiritual, sold as a slave to sin. I do not understand what I do; for I don’t do what I would like to do, but instead I do what I hate. Since what I do is what I don’t want to do, this shows that I agree that the Law is right. So I am not really the one who does this thing; rather it is the sin that lives in me”. Romans 7:14-17 GNB. With this situation it was not difficult why the scripture declared that “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” Rom 3:23.

God was grieved in His heart because, though He hates man’s sins, He still loves him because man was made in the likeness of God. On noticing initially that man was irredeemable, God destroyed the whole world with water, sparing only the family of Noah who found grace in the sight of God for his righteousness. Seeing the destruction that befell the earth and His creation by water, God declared that He will not destroy the earth again by water. This punishment did not dissuade man from sin because his spiritual power to overcome sin has been overpowered. He needed the reinjection of the power of God into him to overcome the power of the devil now operating in him. Since all men have sinned, no man could save fellow men from sin. God had to send His only begotten Son to destroy all the works of the devil. In 1 John 3:8, “He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil”. The only thing a living being needs do to be saved from the damnation of hell, after the manifestation of Jesus, is to receive him as Lord and Saviour, believe in him and sin no more. John 1:12 states, “… as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the Sons of God, even to them that believe on his name”. You receive the free gift to become a Son of God and you are saved. In John 3:18, “He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God”.

Halleluyah! You are no longer just a child of man but a Son of God. Immediately you receive Jesus, the only begotten Son, you receive the gift of an adopted Son of God with equal privileges as Jesus before God. You are now joint heir with Christ for God’s inheritance. Hear the word of God, Galatians 4:1-7, “Now I say, that the heir, as long as he is a child, differeth nothing from a servant, though he be lord of all; But is under tutors and governors until the time appointed of the father. Even so we, when we were children, were in bondage under the elements of the world: But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, to redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons. And because ye are sons, God hath sent forth the Spirit of his Son into your hearts, crying, Abba, Father. Wherefore thou art no more a servant, but a son; and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ.

Being a Son of God comes with numerous blessings. Isaiah 9:6 states “… the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace”. Jesus, being the only begotten Son of God, has been highly exalted and given a name that is above all names that at the mention of the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow and every tongue shall confess that Jesus is Lord. The power given to him was transferred to all that believe in him. Jesus said in Luke 10:19, “Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you”. You have the ability to tower over all your enemies immediately you receive Jesus. Whether political, social, economic or religious enemies, you are on top of them because greater is he who is in you than he who is in your enemies. You are promised a hundred fold return in everything you do on earth. Every blessing that comes your way will make you rich and adds no sorrows to you. When you lay hand on the sick, they shall recover and when you take any deadly thing, it shall not hurt you. You will be so transformed that people will look at you and call you wonderful. Notwithstanding, in Luke 10:20 Jesus said, “ … rejoice not, that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven”, meaning that in addition to all these blessings, your end is peace in heaven after you have finished your time here on earth.

All these packages came to us during the Christmas day. That is why Christmas is something more than eating and drinking. Unfortunately, some people have even converted Christmas as periods for riotous celebration. Drinking all sorts of hot, strong drinks and engaging in lewd, lascivious, obscene, indecent frolicking and partying, committing all sorts of sin and abominations. These are the luxury of children of men, not Sons of God. When you fail to buy Christmas dress for a child, his Christmas may be ruined. When you do not prepare sumptuous meals for children during Christmas, you have ruined their Christmas. But we are not called as children for Christmas, we are called as Sons. Apostle Paul said in 1 Corinthians 13:11, “When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things”. Christmas is not just a time for celebration, it is also a time for sober reflection in the midst of the celebration. It is a time to ask yourself the question, “have I come to that level in life where I am sure that if I were to die today, I will make heaven”? If your answer is uncertain, you need to receive Jesus as a matter of urgency. It is not by your power or by your might, it is by the grace of God. Jesus came to take your place in sin and be punished on your behalf so that you can freely receive the finished work of salvation. Use the opportunity of this Christmas to receive him and be saved.

The current happenings around the world shows clearly that we are in the end times. As Jesus sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately and asked him to tell them what shall be the sign of the end of the world? Jesus answered and said unto them, “Take heed that no man deceive you. For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many … For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows … And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.” Matt 24: 4-5, 7-8, 11-14. Gospel means goodness. As you are reading this column, the goodness of the kingdom of God is being sent to you that you may not have excuse on the last day. Everything Jesus said will happen has almost happened. The only thing remaining is that you have not given your life to Christ and be enlisted as a candidate for heaven. Just pray these words aloud, “O God, I come to you. I acknowledge that I am a sinner, forgive me. Lord Jesus, I receive you today into my life as my Lord and Saviour. Wash my sins away with your blood and grant me your power to sin no more. My body is now the temple of the living God and the Spirit of God dwells in me until the day of redemption when I will spend eternity with you in heaven. Thank you for answering my prayers O’ God. Amen.

Congratulations! You are now born again, not of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God, because once you receive Jesus, he gives you the power to become a Son of God. The Bible says, with the heart man believeth and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. Jesus said as many as come to me, I will in no wise cast away. Your sins are forgiven you no matter how grievous, just ensure that you strive to sin no more. Don’t allow anyone or the devil to make you feel guilty of the sins you committed in the past. God remembers them no more. Hear what God says in Isaiah 1:18-19, “Come now, and let us reason together, though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land. From today, I prophecy to you, no matter the situation we face in the world or in our country, as long as you have received Jesus as Lord and Saviour, and remain obedient to the word of God, you will eat the good of the land. Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance. God bless you.