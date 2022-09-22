Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that a Tinubu presidency in 2023 would accelerate national growth and development.

Ganduje said this on Wednesday while accepting an appointment as the patron of the APC National Integrity Movement (ANIM) at the Government House, Kano.

”Tinubu’s track records and pedigree shows that he can propel Nigeria to greatness if elected as president.

“Asiwaju is man of integrity and a good product. He has contributed greatly to the growth and development of our democracy.

“He is a consummate democrat and the leader of progressives who fought to bring the democratic rule that Nigerians are enjoying today,” Ganduje said.

He urged ANIM to consolidate on their support and advocacy for Tinubu after the presidential election in 2023.

Ganduje expressed appreciation for the recognition by the group and promised to work hard for the election of Asiwaju as president.

Earlier, the national leader of ANIM, Alhaji Sadik Fakai said that the appointment was a way of saying thank you for the strategic role Ganduje played in the actualisation of Asiwaju as the APC candidate.

”Every member of the APC is important and has a lot to contribute to the success of the party.

”APC remains the property of party faithful and we all have a stake in the party and ready to give our support,”Fakai said.(NAN)