By Adekunle Sobaloju

On Saturday, December 14, 2021, at about 11pm, I had to pick up the cause list for the cases scheduled for 16th to the 20th of December, 2021, to know the cases assigned to me by the head of chambers, whose responsibility it is to determine the cases to be handled by each counsel in the office. I discovered that I would be in Ogbomoso for Monday, the 16th of December, 2021, and my mind quickly raced to the fact that the day offered me an opportunity to see HRM Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, Soun of Ogbomosoland, who, for the past 28 years, I could not but see first thing in the morning on my arrival in Ogbomoso before proceeding to court to attend to his cases. I got to know during such early morning visits that I was one of the few persons privileged to walk into Kabiyesi’s private room unchecked during such calls, maybe the one to wake him up.

Most of the time, Kabiyesi would like to know the cases coming up that morning and oblige me with the necessary and relevant information I needed to handle the cases. The opportunity of going through this ritual was truncated with a call from a colleague at about 7am on Sunday, December 13, breaking the news of Kabiyesi’s demise, which, at first I didn’t believe. I, therefore, quickly picked up my handset to put a call to Olori to verify this but saw almost 25 missed calls from members of the Ilus (Soun’s council of executive chiefs) and his private secretary. I quickly dropped the phone and wept uncontrollably for almost 15 minutes before I could muster the courage to call Olori Olaronke, who answered my call and confirmed the news I had dreaded to hear and prayed against consistently for the past 28 years, because Kabiyesi was not only my benefactor, mentor, father, pillar of support but also a reliable and dependable client.

Kabiyesi never for once wavered in his faith in me as a lawyer that could effectively handle his cases. His faith in me attracted a lot of referrals, which cut across the length and breadth of this country. Can you imagine what the thought of losing such a big and rare client portends? It is so sad losing Kabiyesi, who, throughout the course of working for him, treated me not only as his counsel but also as a son. I recall the role he played in my journey to matrimony several years back; he insisted that I should bring my fiancee for interrogatories, as the choice of a woman one makes would determine his success or failure in life. He not only gave his blessings to my choice but supported us financially, donated the traditional aso oke for the wedding and even sent members of the Ilus with his staff of office to the wedding.

Kabiyesi’s palace was always a home for me and my colleagues whenever we were in Ogbomoso for any case, as a whole guest house was surrendered to me and we were usually feted with three square meals whenever we were in Ogbomoso for his cases.

Kabiyesi was humble to a fault because, whenever I was around in the guest house, instead of inviting me to his palace to discuss his cases, he would walk over to the guest house after dinner with compliments of sliced lemons and pawpaw. This he consistently did until his health could no longer bear the rigors of performing this ritual.

Kabiyesi was a king with the foresight of redemption and the voice of truth; an encyclopedia of Yoruba native law and custom and a reservoir of Ogbomoso traditional history, accomplished entrepreneur, a decorated Nigerian and a towering public figure who bagged several national honors. He was a lover of his people and the masses, and he chaired several comittees and led the best of men and the worst thereof; a traditional ruler that never ran away from the mob but rather doused their dissenting voices with his voice of reason.

He followed those he led, those devoid of objectives, giving them a purpose of pursuit. For, like Oscar Wilde wrote, those who try to lead the people can only do so by following the mob. It is through the voice of one crying in the wilderness that the way of redemption must be prepared.

Kabiyesi was so big a client but the easiest to manage of all clients I have had, always consulting his counsel before taking any decision. His commitment to the rule of law and faith in resolution of disputes through mediation and the courts were second to none. His carriage of the revered throne of a king was not only enviable but a model for aspiring traditional rulers. You may not like him for being principled but cannot afford not to respect him: bold, courageous and honest to fault, he says it the way he sees it not minding whose ox is gored. When he believed in you, he would stand with you, whether you won or lost his cases.

Kabiyesi was equally endowed with the wisdom of Solomon as he successfully managed seven wives with 24 children and loved all equally. I had cause to ask one of his trusted palace aides who served Kabiyesi for over 30 years about his favorite out of all his children and his answer was unequivocally clear “all”. Amazing. Another lesson I learnt from Kabiyesi was the art of drawing a line between his private and official life. Kabiyesi never throughout our relationship discussed any of his private family life or involved his wife or children in all the legal matters handled for him.

Kabiyesi was a devout Muslim who refused to compromise his faith, in spite of the fact that he was a custodian of Ogbomoso native law and custom. Regular visitors to the palace would testify to the fact that he consistently organized special Muslim prayers every Friday before the jumat service and feted all attendees with a sumptuous meal of amala and gbegiri garnished with beef and assorted meat. Kabiyesi was not only a devout Muslim but also active in the activities of the Muslim community in Ogbomoso, which he supported financially and morally, and was even surprised to discover while sorting out some of the documents in his safe that he was the custodian of all the cheques of the Muslim community in Ogbomoso. Kabiyesi abhored fetish indulgences and could not have such people around him.

His passion for education was unparalleled as 99 per cent of his children were well educated, among whom were four lawyers, a professor, four doctorate degree holders, and three ex-commissioners in Oyo State, to mention but a few. According to Kabiyesi, he never had the luxury of a prince or western education during his childhood, as he was sent out of the palace to learn the trade of cloth weaving, which, after the mastery of the trade, he hawked as aso oke throughout the South West before he moved to Jos where he finally settled and met the likes of Kayode Eso JSC., also of blessed memory, and others.

Kabiyesi laboured to attain all he had. His legacies of integrity, honesty, hard work and selfless service to humanity, which he bequeathed to his wives and children, are enough to suffocate the spirits of poverty.

Kabiyesi, although I missed the opportunity of seeing you immediately before your demise, I had the opportunity once more of entering ur private room to talk to you as you were laid on the magnificent bed I always admired, dressed in an expensive white lace with your choice perfumes as requested in your burial wishes. The only difference between now and those days is that you cannot pass the instructions as you usually did. Kabiyesi, I cannot thank you enough for all you did for me as a client, father and mentor. You were indeed a blessing to this generation. Be rest assured that, with the help of God, I will carry out your last testaments to the letter and pray that God gives me the wisdom to advise and guide the pool of intellectuals who are beneficiaries of the estate. Adieu, Kabiyesi. Rest in peace.

•Sobaloju Esq. writes from Ibadan

