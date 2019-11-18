Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on his re-election in the November 16 gubernatorial poll, describing it as “a race well run and a victory well won.”

Congratulations to Governor Yahaya Bello on his re-election. It was a race well run and a victory well won. I urge him to see his renewed mandate as another opportunity to build on the foundations already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Kogi State. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 18, 2019

This is even as he has urged Bello to see his renewed mandate as another opportunity to build on the foundations already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Kogi State.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Adviser, Femi Adesina, Buhari commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters for remaining steadfast and resolute even in the face of isolated incidents of violence.

He condoled with families and loved ones of those who lost their lives as a result of regrettable acts of violence by thugs doing the bidding of their political sponsors.

According to the President, “All political actors and stakeholders must take deliberate steps to eschew electoral violence as a peaceful and orderly process is vital to our quest for enduring democracy.”

He saluted officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for creditably discharging their responsibilities under difficult conditions.

President Buhari also enjoined the governor to imbibe the spirit of magnanimity in victory by extending a hand of partnership to opposition candidates, while urging those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to approach the courts for redress.