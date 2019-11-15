Tosin Akinola

A recent visit to Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute by a group of style writers revealed that there are ‘doctors’ that specialized in giving solutions to hair and scalp problems. These ‘hair doctors’ are called Trichologists.

Natures Gentle Touch is a personal style brand that uses natural ingredients to solve hair and scalp challenges like dandruff, dry hair, slow hair growth, hair breakage, alopecia, weak or damaged hair and other forms of hair or scalp challenges.

The brand boasts of many products like herbal blend, organ oil therapy, castor oil hair creme, coconut oil conditioner, eucalyptus anti-breakage bundle and control, ginger anti hair loss balm and many more. And to understand the process, this reporter went in for hair and scalp test to find out the kinds of hair on the shelf and the treatment required.

To start with, a list of products that would best suit the hair is handed to the client and that is what the personnel who will handle the client’s hair must follow to achieve result. In the list, the hairstyle for the client is also clearly stated. “People ignorantly carry out what is called bad hair maintenance practices but when you visit a Trichologist, he or she will guide you on how best to maintain the hair and then get the best from the hair. The mission of Natures Gentle Touch is to make a woman confident of herself. When you wear your natural hair, you should feel confident of yourself because the hair is part of you. It is your identity,” the Trichologist said.