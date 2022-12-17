By Our Reporters

One week to Christmas, prices of essential commodities have continued to rise out of the reach of the common man. Saturday Sun went round the states of the country to find out the costs of staples. While in some states prices of some essential commodities have doubled, it has tripped in others.

From Anambra State capital, Awka Obinna Odogwu reports that the cost of everything, not just food items, has gone up, perhaps, due to the increment in the pump price of petroleum products.

For the essential food items, such as rice, chicken, palm oil, onions and others, they have become increasingly difficult to purchase due to price increments.

At the popular Eke Awka Market, the price of a bag of local rice (50kg) ranges from N35,000 to N45,000 depending on its grade. For palm oil, 25 litres cost N1,000, but a bottle in the size of big bottled water ranges from N1, 850 to N2,200. The price of chicken ranges from N8,000 to N18,000 depending on size. For onions, the price ranges from N50 to N200 depending on the size of the ball.

In Bayelsa State, a bleak Christmas looms as prices of food soar. Femi Folaranmi reports from that prices of foodstuffs and other items have gone above the roof.

The food crisis in the state has been compounded by the 2022 flooding, which has eroded whatever stop-gap measures being planned to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

At the Swali Market, which is the main market in the state, a bag of rice goes for between N48, 000 and N50, 000, while custard costs between N4000 and N4500. A small tuber of yam at the same market is sold for N1200 while a big tuber of yam goes for N2000.

Old layer chicken is sold for N4500, while broiler goes for between N12, 000 and N14, 000. A crate of big eggs is N3600 while the smaller sizes go for N2800.

A good, healthy big cow is now sold for N700, 000, while a smaller one is sold for N400, 000. A healthy goat goes for N60, 000. Even fish which should be in abundant supply as a riverine area, is expensive. Due to oil pollution, which has made fishing in the rivers and sea an arduous task, the resort to fish ponds is the order of the day. A good, big fresh fish is sold for between N2500 to N3000, while river fish, because it is scarce, goes for N5000 upwards.

The situation is, however, worse at the satellite markets of Kpansia, Opolo and Tombia markets.

From Benin City, Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky report that prices of foodstuffs have gone up ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

At the popular Oba Market near the King’s Square (Ring Road), in the state capital, a basket of Hausa tomatoes now sells for between N28,000 and N30,000, while Bini tomatoes are sold for N40,000 and N45,000, respectively.

Similarly, a big bag of pepper, which sold for N25, 000 before now, has skyrocketed to between N58,000 and N60,000. According to Mrs Cosmos Chinedu, “it was not so before now. We started witnessing the increase in the prices this week because of the forthcoming Christmas.

“Those we purchase from before selling them in small quantities are blaming the high cost of pepper on the high cost of petrol and diesel. So, we are selling in smaller quantities, we too need to make our profit,” he said. A bag of local rice costs between N33,000 and N35,000, while local rice sells for between N45,000 and N49,000. So, there is no fixed price, because nobody is regulating the market price.

In Kwara, it’s the same story, as prices of food items are on the increase in major markets, Layi Olanrewaju reports from Ilorin, as Christian faithful began shopping for the forthcoming Christmas and New Year. During visits to major markets in the metropolis, such as Mandate ultramodern market, Ipata market, Obbo Road, Yoruba Road and Oja Tuntun, it was observed that the cost of rice, beans, catfish, potatoes, sugar and vegetable oil, among others, had hiked.

Some traders, who spoke to Saturday Sun noted that the prices of commodities had been fluctuating over a long period of time now.

At Mandate Market, Mrs Felicia Ige said a bag of 50kg rice which was sold for N34,500 weeks ago, now costs N48, 500, while the big brand’s price remain the same at N42,000.

“Big bowl of rice cost N870 as against N600 previously. Small bowl which used to go for N680, now costs N700.

“A bag of beans (white) before now cost N46,000, but is now sold for N70,000 while a bag of red beans has risen from N52,000 to N65,000,” Ige said. Another trader at Obo Road Market, Alh. Abdulrasaq Aro, said a basket of pepper (rodo), which cost N34,000 before, is now sold for N35,000.

“A basket of tomatoes which cost N15, 000, is now sold at N20, 000. A basket of pepper which we used to sell for N8,600 now costs N12,000. Small basket of onions is now sold at N1,900 as against N900,’’ the pepper seller stated.

In Ibadan, traders lament low patronage over high cost of commodities, says our reporter, Oluseye Ojo. In 2022, a bleak Christmas may be awaiting many Nigerians over the perceived dwindling economic powers of the citizens.

Mrs. Tawakalitu Ibidun, a yam seller, told this reporter that a bundle of yam, which was sold for M3,000 in the past, has gone up to N5,000. She said the low patronage had resulted into a situation, whereby many of her customers now regard yam as food for the rich.

At the section of chicken sellers at Bodija Market, Madam Abeo Ayinde, told Saturday Sun that a big cockerel, which was sold for about N3,500 in 2021, has gone up to between N6,500 and N7,000 this year. But she said the price varies, depending on the size of the chicken,

At Bodija Market, the price of turkey starts from N15,000, while a very big turkey is within the range of N25,000. She added that the difference between old and new prices is between N5,000 and N10,000.

Also, a bucket of pepper that was sold for N2,000 and N2,500 is now N3,000. A bucket of tomatoes that was N1,500 is now N2,500. In the same vein, a congo of beans (milk) is now N1,000, while a drum variant of the beans goes for N1,200 now. It used to be sold for N900 per congo. Also, a bag of rice ranges from N35,000 to N40,000, while a congo goes for about N1,300. Also, a five-litre vegetable oil that used to be sold for N7,000, is now N7,500, while a 25-litre keg of the vegetable oil is now between N33,000 and N35,000. It used to be sold for N31,000 or N32,000. A pack of spaghetti has also gone up from N7,900 to N8,700.

From Birnin Kebi, Olanrewaju Lawal reports that, as the Christmas and New Year approaches, residents are now going for locally processed rice against the parboiled rice popularly consumed in the past.

At the Birnin Kebbi Central Market, a bag of rice that used to cost N25,000-N28,000 is now sold at the rate of N33,000 to N35,000 depending on the varieties and origin. A bowl of rice that used to cost N700-N800 is now being sold for N1000-N1,200

However, residents are now going to rural area markets to purchase bags and bowls of rice, which goes for N21,000 and N7,000. At Kalgo Town Market, a bowl of rice is sold for N700, while 30 bowls of locally processed rice that fill a bag cost N21,000 as against N35,000 per bag of foreign rice.

Similarly, prices of other grains in the Kebbi market’s have been increased. A bowl of beans, formerly sold at the cost of N500, N600, is now being sold at the cost of N700-N900 depending on the varieties and sizes.

At the Birnin Kebbi Market, prices of sorghum, maize and millet were also increased due to the hike in transportation and insecurity in some parts of the state.

As prices of food items go up in Calabar metropolis, traders have blamed it on insecurity and exchange rate of the naira, reports Judex Okoro from Calabar.

Checks by Saturday Sun across the four major markets of Watt, Etim Edem, Akim and Marian reveal that prices of rice, beans, vegetable oil, chickens and goats have gone up out of the reach of common man.

At the popular Etim Edem, which is the hub of tomatoes and other food items, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes between N37, 000 and N40,000, 25kg is N20, 000 and 10kg is N8, 000, while the same 50kg, 25kg bags of local rice goes for the N34, 000, and N18, 000 respectively.

Vegetable oil prices have also increased, as 25 litres of oil depending on the manufacturer, go for between N32, 000 and N35, 000, while five litres sells between N7, 000 and N7, 4000, and 3 litres between N3, 900 and N4, 500.

For tomato pasta, a big tin is between N2, 900 and N3, 200, also depending on the brand, while a carton of tomato paste containing 48 pieces of small size is N15, 000.

At the same Etim Edem Market, checks showed that a 100kg bag of beans has gone up to N50, 000 while 25kg goes for N25, 000 and 5kg goes for N13, 000.

Prices of essential items have also soared in Abia State, reports Okey Sampson from Umuahia. Items such as yam, chicken, turkey, rice, vegetable oil and others are soaring on a daily basis and people are apprehensive that this could adversely affect the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

At the Ubani-Ibeku Market, a bag of local rice, which sold for less than N25,000 earlier in the year, now sells from between N35,000 to N45,000, depending on the quality.

A bag of foreign rice, which cost between N37,000 to N42,000 before, now goes for N48,000 or N52,000 depending also on the quality.

In the same market, prices of other items have also gone astronomically high. For instance, a sizable tuber of yam, which before sold for N500, is now N1,200, while a presentable chicken goes for N5,500, from N3,500 it sold not long ago.

At the Ahieke-Ibeku Market, the situation was not different. A bottle of red oil, which used to sell for between N350 to N400, is now being sold for N850 or N900.

Reports from the Good Morning Market in Aba has it that a sizable turkey that, before sold for N9,000, is now N16,000, while a cup of local rice in the market is N250 or N300, up from N150. A cup of foreign rice in the market is N400 from its hitherto price of N200.

Prices of foodstuffs are also soaring in Borno State, reports Timothy Olanrewaju. This is caused by a combination of impact of security challenges and inflation in the country, residents said. A five kg chicken, which was sold at about N5, 000 early July during the Muslim Eid Kabir Festival in the state, now cost between N7,000 and N10, 000.

“Prices of food have gone up. Transportation fares have also increased, and all these pushed the prices of chicken up. Even a local chicken which was between N700 and N1,500, depending on the sizes, sells for between N3,000 and N4,500 now,” Idris Musa, a chicken trader in the capital, Maiduguri, told Saturday Sun.

At Maiduguri Monday Market, Borno’s commercial hub, a five litre of cooking oil is sold at N7,500 from the initial N5,500 three months ago. A 30 kg Zabarmari rice, a local brand produced in the state and popular among the middle class, now costs about N43, 000 from the initial N35,000.

The sad story is the same in Benue where Scholastica Onyeka reports from Makurdi that, as the Christmas and New Year celebrations approach, Benue residents are lamenting over the rising prices of food items in the market.

Those who spoke to our correspondent said the prices, which continued to rise since the flood incident, have now reached a cut throat level with the approach of the festive periods.

Our correspondent, who visited some markets in Makurdi, Modern Market, Wurukum Market, Wadata Market and High Level Market, reports that prices of foodstuffs; rice, beans, tomatoes, onion and vegetable oil, as well as chicken and other items, which are in high demand, have risen by almost 50 percent.

Our findings at Wurukum Market revealed that a bag of 50kg rice, which sold for N22,000, is now going for as much as N33,000 and N36,000, depending on the company and quality while 25kg bag of rice formerly sold for N9,000 and N10,000 now goes for N16,500.

It was also discovered that the price of vegetable oil has risen from N20,000 and N22,000 to N30,00 and N34 ,000 for 25 litres, with 10 and five litres rising from N10,050 and N5000 to N16,500 and N7,300 respectively. Also, a basket of Jos tomatoes has also risen from N7000 to N10,000, while a 25kg bag of pepper has risen from N8,000 to N21,000 with a big bag of onions going from N45,000 to N50,000. Meanwhile, at the Wurukum Rice Mill, a 50kg bag of local rice, formerly sold at N22,000 and N11, 500 for 25kg is now N30,000 and N15,000 respectively. At the markets, a matured agric chicken goes for between N4000 to N5000, while the local chicken is between N4000 to N7000 depending on the size.

Potatoes from Jos, Plateau State was 2500 for a paint bucket, but is now sold for N4000 for the same quantity, while a crate of eggs has risen from N2000 to N2,500. The story isn’t different in Kaduna where Noah Ebije reports that prices of food were increasing at an alarming rate, causing low patronage.

The alarming increase in prices of food commodities in Kaduna has been attributed to fuel scarcity and increase in pump price. Mallam Ubale, a yam trader in Kaduna Central Market, told Saturday Sun that the ongoing food items inflation had reduced her daily income.

“The price of 100 tubers of yam was sold between N40,000 and N70,000 this time last year, depending on the size. Then, I used to sell up to 400 tubers a day, but, with the change in price, I am finding it difficult to sell even up to 200 tubers. Currently, the same quantity of yam is around N80,000 to N100,000 and above. My customers are complaining they don’t have money and yam is expensive,” he said.

Another trader in the market, Mrs Victoria Nuhu, said before now, she used to buy a bag of maize at N15,000 to N17, 000, but, currently, due to insecurity and scarcity of the commodity, the cost per bag is between N22,000 and N27,000, lamenting that, “this is affecting my business. My customers are no longer patronising me like before.” Investigation in the market by our correspondent showed that a basket of raw tomatoes is now N11,000 up from N6,000. A bag of beans (50kg) which was N32,000 a few months ago, is currently N48,000. Twenty five litres of palm oil is now N50,000.

In Taraba, food prices, others are soaring amid a cash crunch in the state. Sylvanus Viashima reports from Jalingo that, as the Christmas holiday draws near, prices of food stuff and other items across various markets in Taraba have soared.

A survey of some of the markets shows that prices of rice, beans, noodles, beef, iced fish among others have increased noticeably. At the Jalingo Main Market, prices of the items listed have risen by over 20 per cent. A measure of rice which sold for N900 now costs about N1200, while beans now sells for N 1150 as against N850 in the previous months, as a carton of noodles now sells for between N6000 and N6500. An old layer chicken now sells for as much as N5000 as against N3000.

Meanwhile, at the Mutum Daya Market in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, a carton of noodles sells for as much as N7000, a measure of rice goes for N1500, a basket of smoked fish goes for N35,000 as against N25,000.

At the Wukari yam market, 100 tubers of yam that sold for around N25,000 now sells for as much as N35,000. Similar increases are recorded across several markets in the state, while the prices of clothing, vegetable oil, palm oil, and others have also risen remarkably.

Desmond Mgboh in Kano reports that prices of food items across some major markets in the state, including Sabon Garri Market, Yankaba Vegetable Market, Yankura Night Market and Tarauni Market have gone up.

While a litre of red oil is sold for between N2,000 and 2,100, a 25 litre (gallon) of oil goes for between N50,000 and N55,000. A kilo of turkey meat is sold for between N4,000 to N4,500. A bag of rice, depending on the quality (Nigeria or foreign) is sold as from N38,000 to N45,000

A kilo of chicken is between N2,100 and N2,500, while a live agric chicken is sold for N4000 and above. A 25-kilo of catfish (a basket) is sold for N40,000 and above at the Yankura market. A cup measure of grey fish is sold for between N200 to N250. A container of groundnut oil is sold for N2,500 to N6,000, depending on the sizes and the brand, while a small goat is sold for between N30,000 to N40,000.

A measure (mudu) of white garri is from N800 if it is from Benue axis and other no cassava areas, but costs N1, 000 if it is from the Eastern parts. The red garri is between N1, 100 and N1, 200.

There is a general price jump in Kano markets, and the hike would still go up. Also worthy of mention is that the inflationary trend began long before the current season.

Prices of foods are not stable in Osun, reports Lateef Dada from Osogbo. A market survey in Osun State revealed that prices of foodstuffs and frozen foods are not stable since the beginning of this year. At Oluode Market, Osogbo, the state capital, a bag of rice is sold for N38,500 while vegetable oil is N32,000. A bag of beans is N28,000, a bag of spaghetti is N9,000 and 10kg of Semovita is N6,800.

A trader at Orisumbare Market, Mrs. Yusuf Olabisi, lamented that the high cost of goods has affected sales, saying “the patronage has reduced drastically. She said, “we have sold rice at N41,000 before it now reduced to N38,000 that we are selling now.”

At Ayegbaju Market, a kilogramme of frozen chicken is N2,200, a bag of rice N38,500, 25 litres of vegetable oil is N32,000 10kg of semolina is N6,500. Likewise, in Kogi, prices of commodities have soared, reports Emmanuel Adeyemi from Lokoja. At Central Market, Kabba, a bag of Nigerian rice (big seed), which used to be N28,000, is now N40,000 – N41,000 while the small seeds, which used to be N25,000, now sell between N37,000- N38,000, while a small bowl of eight peak milk tins now sell between N1,000- N1,100 Also at Kpata Market, Lokoja a Mudu (bowl) of local rice which used to sell for N800, is now been sold at N1,200- N1,300, while beans which used to sell at N900- N1000 is now being sold at N1,200- N1,300 a bowl even now that the new beans have just been harvested. In a similar development, a big Agric chicken, which sold for between N5,000- N6,000 last year, now sells between N10,000- N12,000, depending on the size.

Also a five kg vegetable oil at the old Market Lokoja, which used to sell for between N3,000- N3,500, is now sold between N7,000- N7,500, while a 20 litre of palm oil, which used to sell at between N19,000- N20,000, is now sold at N32,000- N33,000.

Prices of foodstuffs and other commodities have also gone up in Rivers State. In Port Harcourt, the capital city, Tony John reports that checks from different markets by Saturday Sun revealed that there has been much groaning by both traders and customers on the cost of foodstuffs and other essential goods in the state.

The survey showed that a bag of local rice (50kg), previously sold at N26,000 is now N44,000; foreign rice (50kg), is sold between N47,000 and N49,000. Also, a custard rubber of beans, which was N1,200 before, currently costs N2,200.

Other items, such as a carton of frozen chicken, costs N28,000 compared to N16,000 sold before. Live chicken is sold at N6,000 and more depending on the size.

Also, a custard rubber of tomatoes is now N2,500, while before, it cost N1,200; pepper, which was before sold at N600,is now N3,000. Before, a basin of garri was N4,000; but now, it costs between N6,000 and N6,500. Another item, a waterproof (nylon) of crayfish which was sold at N2,500, is now N6,000.

Lamentations over skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs have also engulfed Plateau State, reports Gyang Bere from Jos.

At the popular Terminus Market in Jos and Bukuru Market, prices of food items are virtually wearing the same outlook. A bag of foreign rice that was sold for N35,000 is now N44,000, while Nigerian rice is currently sold for N33,000.

Meanwhile, a bag of beans that was sold for N27,000 has gone up to N37,000 while a bag of maize is now sold for N30,000 . Similarly, a bag of sugar is sold for N33,000, a bag of milk powder is sold at N85,000 while a bag of flower powder is sold for N34,000 respectively.

However, 25 litres of vegetable oil that was sold for N35,000 is now sold for N42,000 and a chicken is sold for between N5,000 and N8,000, according to a survey carried out in the state.

Alhaji Mamood Abubakar, who sells foodstuffs at Bukuru Market, blamed the skyrocketing prices of food items to the current economic hardship inflicted on Nigerians. He noted that prices of foodstuffs have been going up steadily in the past few years in the Nigerian market because of a lack of effective price control units.

From Paul Osuyi, in Asaba, Delta State capital comes the report that since July, this year, when the exchange rate hit N710.00 to one dollar, prices of food items had been on a steady rise in Asaba and its environs. As the Christmas and New Year festivities approach, it has become worse with no sign of price stability yet.

At the popular Ogbogonogo Market along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, the prices of staple food items keep changing almost on a weekly basis.

As at the time of filing this report, a 50kg bag of rice (Nigerian foreign) was being sold for between N37,000 and N40,000, depending on the brand.

The price of Nigerian local rice has also gone out of the reach of most homes as it is selling at the rate of N35,000 per bag of 50kg.

Foreign rice is hardly found in the market and where it is seldom sold, the price range is from N48,000 per bag of 50kg. As at June this year, 50kg bag of Nigerian foreign rice sold for N20,000.

Prices of livestock, including live chicken, have also increased in rapid succession at the Oko Market along Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway.

A giant size chicken also known as parent cork which is the preferred in many homes during the yuletide, is being sold for N14,000 at Oko Market.