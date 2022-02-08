Success has a pattern. So is failure. Both are predictable. You can glean that from the vision a leader has, that of problem-solving, how to make better things happen, and how to prevent worse things from happening. But clearly,no one can lead who does not first acquire power, and no leader can be great who does not know how to use power. A successful leader is daring and imaginative visionary able to achieve great things with that power. History is replete with cases of leaders who stumbled on the last rung of the ladder or failed at the top because they could not make the switch from where they were before their present positions. They failed to realise what to do with the power they had acquired. Plainly, without a vision beyond their own advancement, such leaders run aground and almost paralyzed once the goal has been achieved.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, I want to believe, has learnt the lessons in power: that to be a successful leader, you must know how to use power in the true sense of it, using power for great purposes. Since he assumed office on January 12, 2020 in extraordinary circumstances, Gov Uzodimma is aware that it’s often darkest before dawn. He had told his own story. It was way back in July, 2021, during the fourth stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, the state capital. On that auspicious occasion, he told his audience: “Let me be very clear on this, I prayed fervently to God to make me governor. I promised Him that I will use the opportunity to serve Imo people diligently to improve their socioeconomic wellbeing. And God answered my prayer and made me governor. I cannot afford to disappoint Him”. As Louis Pasteur, renowned French chemist and microbiologist noted, fortune favours the prepared mind. From that moment, Uzodimma realized that the challenges ahead of him were of immediate sort, and required his full attention. The picture that emerged from the above as it relates to Gov Uzodinma, is that of a man with eyes on the goal, a leader for whom all human contacts have a purpose. The expectation to deliver on his campaign promises is a burden that Uzodimma carries every single day. The initial doubts have gone, and two years on, the man in the saddle seems to have settled down. Thus, it’s clear from the start that Gov Uzodimma wants to leave behind notable structures, institutions, great landmarks as his legacies.

A visit to Imo bears witness of a state in massive infrastructure development, especially in road rehabilitation and construction of new ones. Almost every part of the state looks like a construction site. This seems to be part of the governor’s effort to improve service delivery and alter the profile of the state from a laid-back civil service town to being a commercial city that will attract investors. According to the governor, the decision to embark on massive road infrastructure is “economically strategic”. He said on assumption of office, he discovered to his horror that infrastructure in the state had totally collapsed, and almost all road network broken down. Truth is, before now, floods and gullies have sacked many residents and some communities submerged.

This is an enormous challenge to the administration. Two years on, the narrative is changing. Today, the signs of city upgrade is everywhere reflecting a forward looking vision for the state. I bear witness to these landmarks. In the state capital, the old roundabouts have given way to new ones that can compare favourably with similar structures abroad. To check the floods, the government has constructed a technology-driven balloon tunnel. One of the tunnels at the base of Dick Tiger road along Chukwuma Nwoha road, Owerri, measures 2.45km in length, 1.8 metre in diameter and between 0.9 and 11.5m in depth. Another balloon tunnel along Akwakuma/Egbeada/Alvan Ikoku College of Education will be completed soon, according to the General Manager of construction firm, Leo 9, Mr.Ali Houjeif. The balloon tunnel is 2km long. With the two balloon tunnels, the residents in the state capital and environs will have nothing to worry about whenever it rains. The Chief of Staff (CoS) to the governor, Mr.Nnamdi Anyaehie told me that a great deal of thought went into the conceptualization and construction of these tunnels and the various road infrastructure already commissioned and many others ongoing by one of the reputable construction companies in the country, Craneburg. The following roads within the state capital have been upgraded: Douglas to Naze Junction, Links Hotel, Pius Nwoga road, Hospital junction, Umuguma to High Court road, Bank road/Assumpta Avenue, Emmanuel College/Pastoral Centre. Others are Imo Police Hqtrs Road, Nekede old road bridge, Amakohia Flyover road, Bishop’s Court Roundabout, Ebere links end of New Government House, Amakohia/Umezurike-Warehouse Road,and the Relief market road that was abandoned for over two decades by previous administrations in the state.

Outside the state capital are ongoing road infrastructure cutting across the three senatorial zones of the state. They represent Uzodimma’s signature projects, says the governor’s Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku. The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba took the Press through these roads. 34 of the roads have been completed and commissioned, 50 under construction, and 51 undergoing rehabilitation. Some of these roads are of strategic economic importance. No doubt, good road network accelerates the development of any state. The major roads include the 54km Owerri/Okigwe road, 34km Orlu/Owerri road, and the rehabilitation of 30km Awo-Omamma/Okwudo road already completed. The traditional ruler of Amato/Amaraku autonomous communities, HRH, Joseph Mbamala, described the dualization of the Owerri/Okigwe road as a thing of joy for the people, especially his community. He said before now, whenever it rained, the entire community was in agony. But now, referring to what Gov Uzodinma has done in road infrastructure, “the Pharaoh who knows Joseph has come to the thrown”. A 3km balloon tunnel is also under construction to help deflood the area whenever it rains. In total, 290 roads have been rehabilitated, some of them dualized . All of this, the government says, is in keeping with its 3Rs mission: Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery. It’s also part of Uzodimma’s “shared Prosperity” mantra of making the people feel they are partakers in government’s policies and programmes. The question is: how is Gov Uzodimma able to fund these landmark projects? He has not explained. It may be through prudent management of resources. Undoubtedly, he has made indelible marks in road infrastructure across the state, though some of them are work in progress. But the people are excited with the progress made in this critical sector. There is also cheering news for the rural folks as the governor last week approved the reconstruction of 135 km rural roads traversing the 27 local government areas. It will begin before the next rainy season . The Information commissioners said the reconstruction of the rural roads was to assuage the worries of the citizens.

Some have expressed the difficulties they went through before Uzodimma came to their rescue. It was all about the commitment of the administration’s mandate of road infrastructure development. Beyond Uzodimma’s landmark achievement in road infrastructure, appreciable progress has also been made in healthcare system, welfare of civil servants and provision of water supply. On welfare, the governor knows people’s life and hardships. It makes him a better leader. For the first time in the history of the state, civil servants received what they call “13th month salary” last December. As the Commissioner of Information explained, the State Executive Council (Exco) had approved a rolling facility with one of the commercial banks which ensures that workers receive their salaries before 26th of every month.

BE CONTINUED NEXT WEEK