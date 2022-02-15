Conventional wisdom holds that the success of political officeholders depends largely on the results they deliver. This means that performance is a key factor that can fill a leader with a genuine self-confidence, while his authority comes from the public belief in his right and ability to govern, and his judgment to make the right decisions in critical areas that matter to the people. But what is often overlooked is that these results are themselves relative to expectations that determine his success or failure.

For Gov Hope Uzodimma, setting expectations is important, but effective implementation built on trust is extraordinarily crucial to the success of his policies and programmes. For any governor working for a higher purpose, what he wants to be remembered for, the following questions become vital: what do I want to achieve? How do I connect with the people and earn their trust and sustain it even after leaving office? In public office, there is a lot one person can do if he wants to leave a worthy legacy. For many years in Imo state, trust in political leaders has been in short supply. The citizens believe that their leaders build monuments to their egos rather than address the central problems that concern them. But Governor Uzodimma says he wants to be uniquely different. He points to many landmark projects that are his creation, his gift, and the monument to his leadership.

He is quick to point them out. For instance, what was the state of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital(IMSUTH) located in Orlu before he assumed office a little over two years ago? Chief Medical Director(CMD) of the hospital, Dr Ifeanyi Mbamala, was on hand to talk about the sorry state of the hospital prior to now,which made the institution to be denied accreditation. The story is now different, he says, with huge investment by the state government. Accreditation has been approved by the relevant authority. The necessary medical facilities such as digital X-ray machines, dialysis and mammogram machines, biology and chemical pathology machines all in place now. In addition, the hospital has been equipped with 100 beds. And for the first time in years, the medical school was able to graduate two batches of 130 students who recently took their Hippocratic oath as medical doctors. That is a unique feat in healthcare system in the state.

Beyond that, Uzodimma’s politics of development is focused on diversifying the economy of the state, developing competitive cutting-edge in Agriculture that will drive food security, help create massive wealth and employment opportunities in both urban and rural areas and turn them away from being zones of economic misery to zones of economic prosperity. That was what took him recently, in company of the governors of Kaduna, Ogun, and Oyo States, to Abidjan, capital of Côte d’Voire, where they sealed a deal with the African Development Bank(AfDB) President, Dr.Akinwunmi Adesina. The deal was for the establishment of Special Agro-Processing Zones(SAPZ) in these four states. For emphasis, SAPZ is a government-enabled, private sector-driven action plan aimed at quickening the transformation of the Nigerian agricultural sector value chain through industrialization. To be officially launched later this month, AfDB and a consortium of international organizations are driving the implementation of the programme to support inclusive and sustainable agro-industrial development in countries across the African continent. It’s going to be a game changer for agriculture in Imo state. As one of the pilot states to kick-start the programme, Uzodimma says he has pledged the commitment of the state to the highest standards in infrastructure and management that will be required to attract global, regional and foreign investors for the successful delivery of the SAPZ.

This will complement the state government’s investment in agriculture. It has become clear that diversification of the economy, especially in agriculture, is one creative way any foresighted leader can explore. In Imo state, agriculture is receiving fresh impetus with the revival of Acharaubo Integrated Farm Estate at Emekuku in Owerri North Local Government Area. The farm is now fully operational. A recent visit to the farm showed that about 200 youths, most of them from the host community, have been employed. The farm has 15,000 birds, 300 goats and 200 pigs. It also has provision for feed mill and a cassava processing plant . Other facilities in the farm estate include a farm house, a modest hotel and internship accommodation for undergraduates of Agriculture.

By far, the biggest agricultural project is found in the N350bn Adapalm located in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area. It’s the largest oil mill in West Africa covering 140 hectares of land. It is capable of employing at least 5,000 people. Before now, the oil mill was moribund as a result of mismanagement and conflict between the management and the host community. That has been resolved recently by the governor. A new agreement was recently signed with the core investor, Roche Group, and the host community. Under the new agreement, the state government has 14 percent equity share, the host community 5 percent equity shareholding, while Roche Group and other stakeholders have 81 percent. The state government said it has paid off debt owed Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria(AMCON) by the oil mill. A new management has being inaugurated, with former AMCON boss, Dr Chike Obi as Chairman, Paul Roche as MD, and Mr.Reginald Okereke as General Manager.

Gov Uzodimma has promised the full support of his administration, and not to meddle in the operations of the company. But he has urged the new board to “adhere strictly to laid down procedures in the execution of the mandate given to it”. If well-managed, Adapalm has the potential to turnaround the fortune of the economy of the state . The present agreement also involves the production of other ancillary products such as margarine, processed wood, and palm kernel. This is good news for the state which has seen its Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) on the rebound in recent times. From N874million yearly IGR it inherited in January 2020, the government says its IGR increased to N1.2bn in February, 2020. It has projected a monthly IGR of N5bn this fiscal year. Another boost to the state IGR is expected through the recent domestication of the State Debt Management Law No.6 of 2021 already passed by the state House of Assembly. Effective implementation of this law is expected to attract over $2million monthly to the state treasury from SFTAS/World Bank programme. With hotels all over the state capital, the economy of the state is looking up. That’s the power of Real Estate.

Beyond that, with the state 2022 budget more in favour of capital expenditure than recurrent, a forward-looking approach in line with the World Bank recommendations, it may not be too long for the state to remodel itself as a pace setter in the economies of the South East. Altogether, Gov Uzodimma should know that politics is like a marathon. He has run just half the race. Much more need to be done. Insecurity is squeezing the citizens to a corner. Most importantly, he should realize that what a politician says with his mouth is less relevant than what he says with his eyes. It’s not yet time to clink the glasses. Tough road ahead. Uncertain days are coming. Truth is, being a governor in Imo state is like riding a tiger. You have to keep on riding or be swallowed. CONCLUDED.