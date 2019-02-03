Atiku Abubakar became a household name in the political history of this country long before the enthronement of democracy in 1999. Before then, he was among the people that sat and discussed the modalities for chasing away the military from the political scene.

As an indefatigable politician, he made inroads and built political bridges across the land, in that he has friends in every state in the federation.

As a prelude to the election coming in February, it is incumbent upon the citizenry to ponder before casting their votes if we are to see a genuine commitment towards making this country great. Atiku has said that he is committed to making Nigeria work again by revamping the economy, creating job opportunities for the youths, who graduate from tertiary institutions with degrees and diplomas but yet, cannot get jobs.

The citizenry are yearning for security to the citizenry. Today, from the North East axis to North West and even the western and Eastern parts, the country is confronting the challenges of insecurity kidnapping and armed robbery, etc.

A lot of things have gone wrong with this country within the last three and half years of the present administration especially in the fight against corruption that seems to be a one-sided affair targeting only the opposition. There is no doubt that the country’s economic and social development is being retarded by so many factors. The country desperately needs a man that has been truly tested and who can really muster the support of like minds that can move this forward.

From a every indication, Atiku Abubakar is a shrewd politician and charismatic leader who many believe can lead this country to greatness.

Nigeria needs a unifying and stabilizing leader, not a divisive, nepotistic Number One citizen. A leader that will be clear-eyed about the appointment of the right calibre of people that can deliver the real dividends of democracy. Nigeria needs somebody who can bring the best practices in the private sector to bear in the management of public sector initiatives, so as to create a cohesive economy. In the United States model, top executives move seamlessly between the public and private sectors, thereby allowing the US economy to benefit immensely from the cross fertilization of ideas and concepts that work and produce the desired result.

It is important for the people to recognize that the driving force behind the aspiration of any candidate for the presidency should be anchored on making the country harness its enormous potentials to actualise the people’s desire for a better life, higher standard of living and employment for our teeming youths. Nigeria needs a man that can harness the huge innovative and creative abilities of Nigerian youths through the use of digital technology. Nigeria needs to forge ahead and draw on the contribution of each citizen, to builod a nation that we all rightly came to belong to all of us and we can be proud to defend on all fronts, every time.

This is the time to make a difference in the scheme of things. As at now, things are not working as expected. The only man that make a distinct difference in the lives of every Nigerian irrespective of his standing is the current residential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the coming election.

The choice is left for the people to decide and chart a new course for themselves and at the same time wipe out poverty in the land so that they have a blissful future for their children. We have to shine our eyes as the election draws nearer so as not to be lured again by fake promises. A lot of promises made to us in the very recent past have not been fulfilled till today. Why should we trust the same people again?

►By Usman Santuraki wrote Jimeta-Yola, Adamawa State.