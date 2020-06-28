In these times when artisans from the West African subregion, especially those from the republics of Benin and Togo, have practically displaced Nigerians and rendering vital technical services at construction sites, auto-mechanic and woodworking clusters abandoned by the country’s youths, to become commercial cyclists and vendors of betting tickets, there is perhaps no better time than now to reinvigorate the 6-3-3-4 education system launched by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, when he was the military Head of State. The education system he initiated exposed pupils to technical education at the junior secondary level such that those that lacked intellectual capacity to pursue university education later in life would branch out and attend full technical colleges to acquire relevant skills that could sustain them economically.

It is noteworthy that Lagos and Ogun states have continued to support the acquisition of technical knowledge in their school systems. The case of Ogun State is quite commendable, where the Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa, is driving the government’s mission to restore the lost glory of technical education in the state.

It is noteworthy that the present administration in Ogun State has put in place measures to ensure that the technical colleges are providing training in trades such as building, automobile maintenance, electrical works and carpentry, among others.

It is also gladdening that the state has created a synergy between it and the state’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCIMA), and now has collaborations with Germany and Korea technical organizations, to facilitate for dual apprenticeship system, which enables students in Technical Education to be exposed to 30 percent in classwork and 70 percent practical training in the industrial setting or workshop. This ensures that they gain both theoretical and practical knowledge.

It is imperative that state governments must necessarily revive this vital aspect of the educational system by developing and implementing a sustainable plan for producing suitable technical instructors that are adequately qualified to teach and produce competent graduates from the technical colleges. Achieving this will require commitment and political will on the part of the executive leadership of the states. By doing this, state governments will go a long way in equipping and empowering our youths with economically valuable life skills that contribute to the socio-economic welfare of the country.

• Orunboni Ibrahim Ademola wrote from Ogun State