Fred Itua, Abuja

One year after the demise of a former leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Anenih, a member of the House of Representatives from Edo State, Joe Edionwele, has described the vacuum he left behind as too big to fill.

In a tribute personally signed by the member of the lower chamber of the National Assembly who represents Esan West/Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency, he promised to uphold the values of Anenih.

Edionwele said:

“I join family members, friends and party members, in cerebrating the exit of an Icon, as the first year anniversary of the death of Tony Akhakon Anenih is here.

“We celebrate you, today, because you live in our hearts. And, to live in the hearts of men, is not to die. You’re not dead. You merely translated to join the host of heavens, where your life continues.

“We will forever miss you, our national leader. You were not just a leader, but a leader in all sense of it. A Leader par excellence.

“You have left in our hands, very onerous task of keeping the flag of the party, the PDP flying. While in the great beyond, do not turn your back at the party, PDP, as those of us here on earth will try to do our best at all times.

“Though dead, we still feel your presence in our midst. Your presence looks fresh and indelible. At every point in our political dealings, we shall always remember you, because the vacuum your death has created remains irreplaceable!

“Anyway, we are consoled in the fact that, one day, on the resurrection morning, we shall meet to part no more.”