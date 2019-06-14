A year after reggae icon, Ras Kimono passed on, his daughter, Oge has penned a glowing tribute in his memory.

In a post on social media, Oge said: “Today makes it 365 days since you left for Zion, leaving a huge vacuum in all our lives. I am yet to come to terms with your exit. I try to find my consolation in knowing that your spirit is forever watching over my siblings and I. I miss you surely daddy. Truly, heaven gained an angel. Live on Rasta! Live on Lion.”

Meanwhile, it was fun and excitement on Monday, June 10 when celebrity hangout, The Coliseum located in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos came alive for Ras Kimono.

It was the maiden edition of the musician’s memorial jam, which attracted the creme de la creme of the Nigerian entertainment industry. The event also witnessed the release of Oge’s debut album, a 10 -tracker entitled, Good Ole Days.

Speaking on the album, she said: “Good Ole Days is a conscious reggae album dedicated to my father, with the aim of preserving his legacy and also keep reggae music lovers entertained and informed. The album features Jezze Jagz and Sound Sultan.”