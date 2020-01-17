A year after they tied the knot, highlife singer, Adekunle Gold has poured encomiums on his musician wife, Simi.

In an emotional post on social media along with a picture of his wife braiding his hair, the artiste said: “It is one year and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it is you I am doing this love something with. You amuse me; you make me laugh hard, you are so beautiful. I am lucky I get to love you forever. Here is to more beautiful memories together doing great exploits and living our lives on our own terms. Love you forever babe.”

After many denials and contrary to media reports that the pair were having an affair, it was with shock that Nigerians woke up to the news that both had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony.

On Jan. 10, 2019, they finally had their white wedding, which was also secretive. They later posted videos of the event to the delight of their fans.

To celebrate their white wedding, however, the couple had posted a video on YouTube entitled, The Promise. In the video, Adekunle Gold asks for a promise that Simi would ride with him till the sun goes down, and Simi replies that she would ride with him until they are 144.