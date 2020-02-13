Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The highlight of Thursday’s plenary of Imo State House of Assembly was the defection of three more members to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Those who defected were Mrs Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba) who joined from Action Alliance (AA), Paschal Okoli (Orlu) and Samuel Otuibe from (Ahiazu Mbaise); the latter two were from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the defection on the floor of the house, the speaker, Collins Chiji noted that the defecting members after consulting with their constituents saw the need to join the APC to help the Governor Hope Uzodinma who had shown great desire to develop the state to achieve his good plans for Imo people.

With the latest defection, APC now has an overwhelming majority in the Imo House of Assembly with a total of 22 members as against PDP’s 5.