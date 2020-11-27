The leadership of the Action Alliance (AA) has disowned the former national Chairman of the party, Mr Kenneth Udeze, describing him as an impostor who is hell bent at fomenting crisis in the party.

The party noted that the recent action of Udeze when he spoke at the National Assembly during a solidarity visit by the Coalition of Political parties did not represent the position of the party as he lacks the constitutional rights to speak on behalf of the AA.

The National Chairman of the party, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje in a statement released on Friday said Udeze has seized to be the national Chairman of the party since he (Omoaje) emerged as the party’s national chairman at the party’s national convention held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Omoaje said the convention that brought him to office as the national chairman of AA was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all security agencies.

Describing Udeze as an impostor, Omoaje said the claim by Udeze that he is still the national Chairman of the party was illegal as he is currently standing trial before an Osun State Magistrate Court for various offences including impersonation.

The AA national chairman said the party has declared Udeze as a personanogranta, even as he is currently under indefinite suspension by the party for various anti party activities which are against the constitution of the party.

He said Udeze has cases before different courts in Abuja in addition with his trial at the Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo.

He therefore called on security agencies, especially the Nigera Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the claim by Udeze that he’s the national chairman of the AA and make him to face the music if found to be false.

Omoaje also called on members of the public including members of the National Assembly and the media to disregard false claim by Udeze as he has no right to speak on behalf of the party.

He expressed worry that Udeze who had at different times in the past castigatedthe

Chairman of INEC could now be clamouring for his return to office.

It would be recalled that an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital had fixed 1st December, 2020 for the rearraignment of Udeze.