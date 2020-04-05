Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Action Alliance (AA) has kicked against the deployment of soldiers for the enforcement of the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government in some parts of the country.

National Chairman of the party, Rufai Omoaje, in a statement in Akure, yesterday, condemned the action of the military personnel enforcing the lockdown order.

He said: “We are not in support of the deployment of military personnel to enforce the current lockdown pronounced on some states of the federation.

“We do not see any reason the Nigeria Police cannot handle cases as ordinary as we have on ground.

“The military strength has been overstretched over time with unnecessary engagement of the personnel in civil matters.

“We don’t seem to understand the disparity in the responsibilities of the various arms of security agencies we have as a nation.

“Every issue, no matter how mundane, we drag in the military, and for this, the military is fast losing the steam of professionalism.

“The military is trained to handle, contain and dislodge external aggression and invasion. They are trained to be rootless and decisive while discharging their duties.

“This has however, accounted for the many avertible gruesome killings and murder linked to the men in green uniform.