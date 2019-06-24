George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Mr. Uche Nwosu’s bid to upturn the election of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) suffered a fatal setback on Monday as the Imo State governorship petition tribunal sitting in Owerri has granted the application of Action Alliance to withdraw from the suit challenging the election of Chief Ihedioha.

Nwosu’s party AA had decided to withdraw all case it has in various courts including that of Nwosu against Ihedioha.

AA in a release issued by its counsel, Anaukyaa Peter titled “Re:EPT/OW/GOV/IM/02/2019: Nwosu Uche and ANOR V. Independent National Electoral Commission and 20RS read in part: “Following the recommendation of the review committee of court cases dated May 24, 2019, involving the Action Alliance all over the country, you have been engaged by the party (Action Alliance) to take all necessary steps, actions and measures for the withdrawal/striking out the name of the party Action Alliance (AA) in the case EPT/OW/GOV/IM/ 02/2019 Nwosu Uche and ANOR V INEC and 20RS now pending at the governorship election petition tribunal in Imo State.”