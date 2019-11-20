Mr Syracuse Okoro, representing Ohaji/Egbema constituency in the Imo House of Assembly under the Action Alliance (AA), has dumped the party for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Speaker of the house, Mr Collins Chiji (PDP-Isiala Mbano), announced Okoro’s defection at the plenary session on Wednesday.

Okoro, who represents the oil-rich constituency, was quoted as citing “personal reasons” for his defection.

Meanwhile, the house has adopted a motion urging the Imo Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) to enforce sanctions on motorists and pedestrians, allegedly defacing green areas in Owerri.

The sponsor of the motion, Arthur Egwim (AA-Ideato North), said the green areas, which had added to the beauty of the state capital, had been ruined by some reckless motorists and pedestrians.

Egwim noted that there was need for the Chairman of ETRACO to invoke the prohibitive sections of the law establishing the commission to stop the unlawful practice.

He said that commercial motorists and vendors now made use of green areas as parks, thereby sabotaging the efforts of the state government to improve the environment.

The lawmaker also urged the commission to regrass areas, which had been defaced and also post warning signs against further acts of defacement by motorists and pedestrians.

The motion was seconded by Johnson Duru (PDP-Ideato South) and adopted, after a voice vote.

The speaker of the house directed the clerk to write to the ENTRACO Chairman and advise him accordingly. (NAN)