From Fred Itua, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, has come down hard on Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over his remark calling on Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele to be sacked by the President.

Three different groups had on Friday purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Emefiele, despite his continued silence on the matter.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The groups – Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group – said Emefiele is the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 general election, hence their decision to purchase the form for him.

Shortly after the purchase of the form became public knowledge, Akeredolu called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the CBN governor.

Udeze, responding in a statement, suggested that the Ondo governor has taken a hard stand against the governor for supposedly refusing him a favour he had desperately sought.

‘Many participants and watchers of the democratic space must have been taken aback by the speed and audacity at which the Ondo State Governor came down hard on Emefiele,’ Udeze stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘It is more surprising that Akeredolu spoke at a time when Emefiele has not even come out to declare that he has interest and he will be running.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘It is true that groups that feel that the CBN governor will do well as the president purchased forms for him but he has not made any declaration.

‘So, Nigerians will naturally want to ask the governor on which basis is he asking for Emefiele’s sacking?

‘For the discerning minds, Akeredolu’s call is beyond politics or national interest. It is purely personal.

‘I am aware that the governor will go any length to have the CBN governor out of the way because of a favour that he sought and did not get. We shall keep it at that for now.

‘I am however advising Nigerians to beware of desperate politicians who will be presenting their personal interests as national interest as we move closer to the general election.’