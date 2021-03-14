From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Action Alliance (AA) has re-elected Chief Kenneth Udeze as its national chairman for a second term.

Udeze polled a total of 160 votes to defeat Mrs Uzenuru Nwachukwu , who scored fives votes, at the party’s national convention, in Abuja, on Sunday.

Also elected are Alhaji Ibrahim Umar deputy national Chairman; Alhaji Abdulaziz Adamu, Alhaji Ali Abacha, Dr Manga Asha, Akijan Micheal, Obinna Nwofoke and Gabriel Baju

as vice chairman North West; North East , North Central, South West, South East and South South respectively.

Ude, told journalists shortly after his election that it is time to reposition the party to wrestle power at the centre in 2023.

However, that the urgent task before his leadership is to wrestle the AA from political “terrorists”.

“It may surprise you to note that most of the challenges we have ever had, were from the outside, those whose intent and purpose is to distract us, but I thank God for faithful party members, who had always stood by me.

“So, the most crucial and important reason for the call to serve the second time, is to save the soul of the Party from political terrorist and hijackers.

“All I want to make sure that the masses that owns the party known as Action Alliance, takes over the process of abiding strictly to the letters of the constitution, because by so doing sanity and respect will be restored back to the corporate political existence of the party.”