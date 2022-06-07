From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The aged mother of the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano Central Senatorial Zone, Laure Mai Kunu, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

Mama Kunu is the mother of the flamboyant, heavy-spending senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkarim Abdulsalam Zaure, who, only last week, clinched the ticket of his party by defeating Baheer Garba (Lado) at the polls. He is contesting against the likes of Ibrahim Shekarau of the NNPP, among others, in the 2023 polls.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Daily Sun gathered that the victim was whisked away from her residence at Ranguza ward of Zaura village in Ungogo Local Government Area in the early hours of yesterday.

Spokesman of the Kano State Police command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the abduction and told Daily Sun, on phone, that the victim was abducted at about 2am while her neighbour was fast asleep.

Haruna added that already the police had deployed their tactical team to comb the whole area and ensured that the woman was released and her abductors arrested.

Meanwhile, there was no word yet from the suspected abductors of the mother of the politician, according to those familiar with the incident.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .