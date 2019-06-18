Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) of Action Alliance (AA) Party rose from several hours meeting in Abuja, yesterday, and suspended, indefinitely, its National Chairman and National Secretary, Kenneth Udeze and James Vernimbe, respectively.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, thereafter, acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abubakar, lamented reports of attacks and unilateral decisions by the national chairman against the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State, Prince Uche Nwosu.

“We, as members of NTTC and NEC, are aware that about N100 million generated from sale of nomination forms, Expression of Interest forms and willful donations from candidates and aspirants, during the last elections, have not been accounted for.

“Every effort made to have the duo of the national chairman and national secretary to subject the accounts of the party to scrutiny were rebuff1ed. Consequently, we, as members of NTTC and NEC of Action Alliance, wish to unequivocally state as follows: In line with the 2005 constitution of Action Alliance as amended Article 8 Paragraph 20 sub section iii states: “To present and sponsor qualified candidates for elections into all elective political offices specified in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any other legislation for the time being in force in Nigeria.”

“That our support for the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu is total and absolute. That we are aware and in full support of his legitimate actions before the Election Tribunal to reclaim his mandate.

“That we totally dissociate ourselves from the unwholesome acts of Barr Kenneth Udeze and Jones Vernimbe which is self-serving and unpatriotic.

“We invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related matters Commission and the Independent National Electoral Commision to, as a matter of urgency, investigate the financial transactions of the party from 2017 to date; with a view to unearthing any infractions. Let the corruption fight be extended to the administration of our party funds.

“Kenneth Udeze and James Vernimbe are suspended indefinitely from the party, henceforth, for various forms of antiparty activities. The public is hereby notified that Udeze and Vernimbe no longer represent the party as national chairman and national secretary, respectively.”