According to the statement, the AGM/Congress, which has as theme “The War Within: Solutions for Survival”, will be declared open by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. Captains of the industry, top business leaders and policy makers within and outside the marketing communication industry are expected at the AGM.

AAAN President, Mr. Ikechi Odigbo, said theAssociation aims to use the AGM as a platform to engage in intellectual and critical discourse on the challenges facing the business and practice of Advertising in Nigeria and advocate unorthodox solutions in rebuilding and rebranding the industry. Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Mr. Doyin Adewumi, stated that the Association has decided to invite its distinguished senior members to lead the dis- course on the theme, adding that such will be beneficial to delegates and members of the Association. To underscore the importance of the AGM, the statement disclosed, the Association has invited Mr. Jimi Awosika, Vice Chairman, Troyka Holdings. Other panellists include Mr. Steve Babaeko, Group CEO, X3M Ideas, Mrs. Chizor Malize, CEO, Brandzone LLC and Mr. Igbo Amadi-Obi, CEO, BBDO. It equally revealed that some senior members will be honoured with special recognition awards for meritorious service at the AGM/ Congress. TheAssociation’sAGM is a major event on the nation’s marketing communications calendar and attracts local and foreign media coverage.