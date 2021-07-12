The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has concluded plans to hold its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Congress, with the theme,“Boom, Gloom and Doom! Where do we sit?”,

in Ibadan, Oyo State, laternthis month.

Mr. Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, is among dignitaries expected at the event. The governor is expected to declare open the AGM. The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed , will also be in attendance as the Special Guest of Honour.

The President of the Association, Mr Steve Babaeko, stated that the AGM is a platform to actively engage in intellectual and critical discourse on the challenges facing the business and practice of advertising in Nigeria and advocate unconventional solutions in rebuilding and rebranding the industry.

The Chairman of the event Planning Committee, Mr. Doyin Adewumi, stated that the Association has come to a decision to invite leading experts in their fields to lead the discourse on the theme. He explained that the impact of the discourse will be beneficial to delegates and members of the Association.

He added that in recognition of meritorious service, some senior members would given special recognition awards. Also, young practitioners who have showed exceptional leadership will also be recognised

