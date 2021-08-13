The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has released the schedule for its second AdCademy Masterclass billed to hold from 26-29 August.

The schedule of the three-day virtual training course, in partnership with Henley Business School, was released via a statement jointly signed by Jenkins Alumona, AAAN Vice President/Chairman, AdCademy Committee; and Olasunkanmi Atolagbe, acting AdCademy Director.

According to the statement, the programme’s opening session will focus on Marketing and Marketing Intelligence, with participants exposed to insights on how the market works, market and consumer intelligence, advanced research and data analytics, data and insight in communication and principles of media strategy and Public Relations management. Facilitators, said the statement, include Professor Adeyinka Adewale and Ms. Louise Claassen, both of Henley. Business School; Mr. Bayo Adekanmibi, Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria; and Mrs. Nkiru Olumide-Ojo of South Africa’s Standard Bank.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.