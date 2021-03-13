The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has appointed a new director to take on the affairs of the association.

The new director, Kemi Fabusoro, resumed as the head of the AAAN secretariat on Monday, March 8, 2021.

According to the President of the Association, Mr. Steve Babaeko, the appointment of Mrs. Kemi Fabusoro, is a milestone for the association as she is the first female director since the inception of the association.

He further noted that her appointment was transformational for the association as it put into perspective the association’s effort in advancing gender balance in the leadership of AAAN.

Kemi is a goal-oriented Senior Management Executive with measurable track record in Brand Management, Marketing and Media Strategy, Digital Excellence and Team Capability building.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from University of Lagos and a Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute, UK. She also has an Executive Education in Marketing Strategy at Harvard Business School, USA. She’s a Certificate Marketer by CIM and a registered APCON member.