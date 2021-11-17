It’s a new dawn in the advertising industry as the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has gone a step further in sanitising the industry with the inauguration of the AAAN Monitoring/Compliance Unit at the secretariat on Monday.

The unit will serve as industry watchdog/whistle blowing team to report cases of non-compliance and infringement inter agency or between agency and client.

It will be chaired by industry veteran and past president Mr Kelechi Nwosu, who will be working with Mr Dele Ariyo, Mrs Funke Adekola, Mrs Mary Ogechukwu and Mr Sukanmi Atolagbe.

Its objective will be to monitor infringements of AAAN and APCON codes and laws, sensitise the industry on the dos and don’ts in line with the code of ethics and constitution, work closely with the professional practice committee whose responsibility is to resolve conflicts amongst the member agencies as well as implement sanctions where there is infringement. The President of AAAN, Mr Steve Babaeko noted that the importance and timeliness of the unit cannot be over emphasised. With the introduction of AISOP, the unit will have to ensure that the industry is working in line with laid down guidelines.

The chairman of the unit Mr kelechi Nwosu, thanked the association for the opportunity to serve and promised the unit will hit the ground running on modalities of ensuring people have confidence and trust to report with sanctions served where necessary working with the professional practice committee.

