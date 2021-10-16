The Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG) have endorsed the full implementation of the new Advertising Industry Standards of Practice (AISOP) guidelines.

The endorsement was conveyed via a press statement signed by the President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko; President, Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Femi Adelusi; President, Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Emmanuel Ajufo and President, Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), Tunji Adeyinka.

According to the release, the effective date for the implementation of the AISOP is 6 October, the date of its pronouncement by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

The group stated that the guidelines will not affect contracts signed before the effective implementation date, but explained that new contracts between advertising agencies, media houses and advertisers will be based on the new guidelines.

On pitch fee implementation, the HASG stated that the new guidelines give advertisers the freedom to start the agency selection process with a large number of agencies and gives the advertiser the liberty to carry this out in stages. They explained that payment of the pitch fee would apply from the final strategy stage of the selection process and limited to a few agencies depending on the advertisers’ capacity to pay.

“The main rationale for this is to protect the agencies, which invest significant resources into pitches and many times have complained that the ideas and strategies are used by many clients without reward,” HASG said in the release.

The new guidelines also recommend that media establishments should engage stakeholders before any rate increase, taking into account that advertisers and agencies have numerous options of media channels. In the event of a post-engagement rate increase, the guidelines recommend the communication of a 30-day notice to clients/advertisers before implementation

