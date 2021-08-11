The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has released the schedule for its second AdCademy Masterclass billed to hold from 26-29 August.

The schedule of the three-day virtual training course, in partnership with the prestigious Henley Business School, was released via a statement jointly signed by Messrs. Jenkins Alumona, AAAN Vice President/ Chairman, AdCademy Committee; and Olasunkanmi Atolagbe, acting AdCademy Director.

According to the statement, the programme’s opening session will focus on Marketing and Marketing Intelligence, with participants exposed to insights on how the market works, market and consumer intelligence, advanced research and data analytics, data and insight in communication and principles of media strategy and Public Relations management. Facilitators, said the statement, include Professor Adeyinka Adewale and Ms. Louise Claassen, both of Henley. Business School; Mr. Bayo Adekanmibi, Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria; and Mrs. Nkiru Olumide-Ojo of South Africa’s Standard Bank.

The second day is devoted to the course on essential leadership competencies, with participants taken through training in emotional intelligence, business networking and relationship management, leadership approaches in marketing, art of negotiation and presentation.

The sessions will be taken by Henley Business School’s Dr, Melanie Prinsloo and Professor Aadeyinka Adewale, Professor Emevbo Biakolo of the Lagos Business School, Mr. Ayuli Jemide, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) section on Business Law, Mr. Austin Ufomba, Chief Executive Officer, Tytron Group; and Mrs. Chioma Afe of Access Bank.

