The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria has rescheduled its 46th AGM/Congress scheduled to hold from Thursday, 11 July to Saturday, 13 July in Asaba, Delta State.

This decision to reschedule the programme was reached following a near-plane crash experienced by members of the Association traveling to Asaba. The flight, operated by Air Peace Airlines, had on board over 40 members of the association, including industry leaders, when it took off from Lagos on Thursday, but could not land at the Asaba Airport due to the weather and other logistic issues, compelling a return to Lagos. The airline subsequently cancelled flight operations to Asaba on Thursday.