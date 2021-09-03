The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has concluded arrangements to hold the 16th edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards. The event which will feature a live audience and virtual streaming is scheduled to hold on Saturday November 27, 2021.

Speaking at the press conference held at the AAAN secretariat yesterday, the Chairman, LAIF Management Board, Mr. Lanre Adisa, announced that the theme for this year’s award, We Made It, is a double entendre speaking on the effect of COVID-19 and how the industry has survived and also celebrating the creative outputs and ideas that have seen us through this period.

“The LAIF Awards is an international status award that has continuously promoted Nigeria’s creative potential in the international circle as well as recognised outstanding creativity and created an avenue for the celebration of world class ideas. This year, we will be celebrating ideas and creativity that not only gave us great marketing outcomes, but also changed and transformed how we engage and are entertained. LAIF Awards will extend its recognition to other creative sectors that have trailblazed through content creation and also transformed lives in our society”.

The President of the Association, Mr. Steve Babaeko, in his remarks, added that the commitment of the Association to ensuring the highest standards in the entire process as well as fulfilling a mission to drive inclusion of other creative sectors to grow and solidify our contribution to the economy in Nigeria and West Africa at large.

